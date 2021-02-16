Watch now: Repair work sparked Sugar Creek Apartment fire

NORMAL — Repair work being performed inside a lower- level apartment caused Saturday afternoon’s fire at Sugar Creek Apartments in Normal, investigators said Tuesday.
The fire spread inside the walls and void spaces and extended into the attic before the fire department arrived, said Fire Department spokesman Matt Swaney in a statement released Tuesday.
The fire damaged or destroyed 12 apartments at the apartment complex located at 606 S. Linden St.
A full damage estimate is still not available as insurance adjusters are working with the building owners to determine that.
The Normal Fire Department was called to the apartment complex at 1:24 p.m. Saturday. Fire was reported on the top floor of the three-story building, said fire department spokesman Matt Swaney.
First arriving units reported heavy fire coming from the roof of the structure and immediately called for more resources. A second alarm was struck, which called in off-duty Normal firefighters, and Bloomington Fire Department sent an engine company, two aerial ladder trucks and a warming/rehabilitation unit.
This story will be updated.
Normal and Bloomington fire department fight fire at Sugar Creek Apartments
