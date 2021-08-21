Watch now: Rural ambulance services struggle to find funds, volunteers

BLOOMINGTON — There are some nights when the LeRoy Ambulance Service is still searching for someone to fill a shift the following day.

The LeRoy district sometimes just has “nobody that’s available to do it,” Administrator Laura Willis said.

“We don’t like to be that way, we try to be really proactive, but with our staffing shortage it makes it really difficult,” she said.

An ongoing issue to recruit and retain emergency medical technicians and paramedics has snowballed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Older staff have left the field, creating an even bigger hole in the workforce that’s been difficult to fill, especially in rural areas. Additionally, class sizes for training new staff had to be limited during the pandemic.

Nearly one-third of the nation's rural emergency medical services, which largely depend on volunteers, “are in immediate operational jeopardy,” as a “glaring healthcare disparity” between rural and urban areas has grown, according to a National Rural Health Association policy brief.

Low funding for EMS agencies has led to low pay and few benefits for workers and volunteers. The decrease in workers means longer response times in sometimes life-or-death situations.

Ambulance response times for nearby rural agencies have grown from about 5.4 minutes in 2018 to 8.4 minutes in 2021, said Travis Wilson, systems manager for the McLean County Area EMS System, which serves 48 agencies across McLean, DeWitt, Putnam, Woodford, LaSalle and Tazewell counties.

“It’s just more difficult getting people together to respond to a call now,” Wilson said. “We’ve had instances recently where an ambulance can’t get staffed with dispatch, so they request a mutual aid ambulance to come and they can’t get staff to respond, and so they have to go to another mutual aid ambulance, so we’re delaying care more and more just because responders can’t gather a crew.”

Employees and volunteers are required to attend between six months and two years of school and then follow up with continued schooling. Volunteers at LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service make less than minimum wage, while new hires start at $11.80 per hour and rates reach up to about $19 an hour depending on the position and experience.

"We are in desperate need of people," Willis said, noting that LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service has 13 full-time workers among its about 50 people on staff.

Her agency covers for LeRoy, Ellsworth and Octavia fire protection districts, which also includes Colfax, Cooksville and Anchor.

Willis said they currently have one full-time position open, but ideally need about five to 10 more paid on-call volunteers. She said their biggest need is Monday through Friday daytime coverage, but weekends are also available.

"Especially on the emergency side where we have one full-timer and one part-timer on call, we're really struggling to staff and find people to work it," Willis said.

'Every time they respond, they lose money'

Wilson said recent minimum wage increases have crept up to the level of EMT wages. Illinois' minimum wage is $11 per hour and is scheduled to increase to $12 per hour Jan. 1 and gradually increase to $15 an hour by 2025.

Unlike private businesses, which can pass increased costs to consumers, most public agencies have maxed out their tax levies and are unable to increase revenues to help pay higher wages.

“We’re competing against places like Target and Starbucks and other industries that are offering more incentives,” Wilson said. “Most of our providers who do work these jobs don’t have the options for health insurance, they don’t have the options for retirement, they’re pretty limited on what they get.”

Furthermore, as many patients are Medicare and Medicaid patients, those reimbursements from the federal and state governments are set rates and do not adjust to labor costs or types of calls.

“If it costs $800 or $900 for an ambulance to go out, provide treatment and transport, they may get $100 or $150 from the state or federal government back for that cost of the call,” Wilson said. “They pretty much just have to eat the cost of that, so every time they respond, they lose money.”

But even as EMS agencies don't get full reimbursements for calls and are faced with a lack of volunteers and workers, Willis said they still “have a responsibility to our community.”

“I feel like every industry is hurting for employees and people to work,” Willis said. “The only difference between us and other people is I can’t shut my store just because I don’t have workers. A grocery store could adjust their hours or close down, where I still have to provide a service to our community 24/7.”

Wilson said some changes could be made to help recruit workers and create more sustainable funding. One would be the state deeming EMS as an essential service, which would open the doors for grants and federal funding.

Another potential help could be from legislation passed by state lawmakers this year and awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature.

The bill would address the low reimbursements in Medicaid payments from the state and managed care organizations. It would shift Medicaid payments to a fee-for-service program to allow faster and fuller reimbursements.

Wilson also said the county system is pushing to get some of the 48 agencies in the McLean County Area EMS System to consolidate, which would reduce reliance on mutual aid ambulances.

“We prefer to have a guaranteed response over hoping to have an ambulance respond,” Wilson said.

'A struggle to find support'

The worker shortage has worsened enough to force some districts to shut down, such as the Moweaqua Community Ambulance Service in 2018.

Although not specifically attributable to a worker shortage, Pontiac-based Duffy Ambulance Service, which served OSF St. James Hospital and the City of Pontiac, provided its final responses July 31 because the hospital chose a different provider. The City of Pontiac subsequently decided to provide its own EMS through the Pontiac Fire Department.

Rick Baier, former co-owner of Duffy Ambulance Service, said the hospital’s decision to contract with a different service forced the nearly 80-year-old business to close and, in turn, affected the local business community. He said the business used local insurance agencies, local diesel fuel stations and mechanic shops.

Baier said the business was running sufficiently before its funding was cut in half, but it had “always been a struggle to find support.”

Wilson agreed that the problem is nothing new.

“We for years have had issues with recruitment and retention for EMTs,” Wilson said, adding that it became worse about three years ago and even worse during COVID-19.

The McLean County Area EMS System offers classes for potential EMTs and paramedics. Many of its partnering agencies also offer scholarships, Wilson said.

“We’ll do what we can to connect people with agencies,” Wilson said. “Even if they live in Bloomington-Normal, you can still work for rural agencies and it’s a huge help.”

