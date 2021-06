BLOOMINGTON — Normal police officers are taking part in the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Officers are running 34 miles from Gibson City to the Special Olympics - Illinois Headquarters carrying the Flame of Hope.

"We plan on running North on Towanda Barnes Road to Fort Jesse Road and then West on Fort Jesse," the group says, finishing around 2 p.m.

