Watch now: Sound of Normal train derailment: ‘You knew something was wrong’

A section of the train derailed just yards away from a student apartment building at 605 Hester St. At least one car was split open, littering what appeared to be a mix of metal, cardboard and other debris across the tracks and ground. Sections of the train were laying on its side against an iron fence between the apartment buildings and train tracks.

A few people outside the building watched the crews work through freezing temperatures and a steady snow. One man who stopped by to see what had happened commented, “Thank God nobody was hurt,” due to the train’s proximity to the apartment buildings.

ISU students Nevada Halm, 23, and Hannah Cownick, 21, were leaving their apartment building near the crash site Saturday morning, taking a minute to catch a glimpse of what cause such a loud, crunching noise that woke Halm up.

“Usually the train will wake up me up a little bit, but it’s nothing crazy,” said Halm, a senior at ISU. “It was just obnoxiously loud, it just wasn’t normal. You knew something was wrong, that there was a crash or something. I didn’t know how it would happen, but I knew it wasn’t normal.”