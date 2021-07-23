Watch now: State seeks federal disaster declaration for McLean County flooding

Custom Drone Solutions of Bloomington overflew the flooding in Downs.
SPRINGFIELD —
The state is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration to declare a disaster declaration so federal funds can be directed to those impacted by McLean County funding last month.
If approved, residents and businesses could apply for low-interest, long-term loans.
The declaration "opens the door to much needed funding for McLean County residents and businesses to rebuild," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.
Heavy storms resulted in up to 10 inches of rain June 25-27,
more than twice the average monthly total for rain.The storms shut down major roads, including a portion of Interstate 55 between McLean and Shirley. Utility service was also disrupted.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency last week worked with local officials to conduct a damage investigation, the statement said. Most was in Downs, Bloomington, Heyworth and Normal.
"While the damage did not meet the threshold for a federal disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the state believes the threshold has been met for the SBA," the statement said.
To be eligible for an SBA declaration, at least 25 homes or businesses in a county must sustain major, uninsured losses of 40% or more.
The state also recently partnered with the county to have a resource for people who had flooding.
That was held July 17 and 18 at Bloomington Junior High School.
Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois
Allin Street in Bloomington
The 300 block of Allin Street in Bloomington was largely impassable around 9:30 p.m. Friday night due to heavy rains and flooding.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington
Bloomington
Xanthery Vinson
Casey's gas station Normal, Franklin and Main
Casey's gas station Normal, Franklin and Main
Sheila Renee Von
Constitution Trail
A cyclist goes around the flooded Constitution Trail underpass at Hershey and GE roads over the weekend.
LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Crestwicke
Crestwicke
Amy Johnson Hess
Farmer City
Farmer City
Matt Edwards
Farmer City
Farmer City
Matt Edwards
LeRoy.jpg
LeRoy
Heather Parmer
Merna, Illinois
Merna, Illinois
Danica Wilson
Miller Park
A large tree has split and fallen in Miller Park in Bloomington.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Miller Park bridge
Water is nearly to the bottom of a pedestrian bridge at Miller Park in Bloomington.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal
Normal
Sheila Renee Von
Sugar Creek
Water is moving swiftly as it continues to rise along Ethell Parkway in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon. The grass above the water line is flattened, showing the water was much higher the night before.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sugar Creek at Constitution Trail
Water overflowing from Sugar Creek floods Constitution Trail where it goes under Hershey Road and along GE Road on Saturday afternoon.
LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sugar Creek at Fell Ave
Sugar Creek at Fell Ave
Laura Edwards
Woodbury subdivision, Bloomington
Woodbury subdivision, Bloomington
Sheila Renee Von
