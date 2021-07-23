Watch now: State seeks federal disaster declaration for McLean County flooding

SPRINGFIELD — The state is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration to declare a disaster declaration so federal funds can be directed to those impacted by McLean County funding last month.

If approved, residents and businesses could apply for low-interest, long-term loans.

The declaration "opens the door to much needed funding for McLean County residents and businesses to rebuild," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heavy storms resulted in up to 10 inches of rain June 25-27, more than twice the average monthly total for rain.The storms shut down major roads, including a portion of Interstate 55 between McLean and Shirley. Utility service was also disrupted.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency last week worked with local officials to conduct a damage investigation, the statement said. Most was in Downs, Bloomington, Heyworth and Normal.

"While the damage did not meet the threshold for a federal disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the state believes the threshold has been met for the SBA," the statement said.

To be eligible for an SBA declaration, at least 25 homes or businesses in a county must sustain major, uninsured losses of 40% or more.

The state also recently partnered with the county to have a resource for people who had flooding. That was held July 17 and 18 at Bloomington Junior High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.