Watch now: Stimulus checks helpful, but no track to long-term stability, say McLean County social services

“It’s very holistic because you can’t concentrate (on your education) if you don’t eat, but one thing stacks on top of the other, and our families are at that bottom level where every month it’s a decision. Do I get the new tire for the car; do I get the new shoes for the kids; do I pay the water bill this month or next month?” Nelson said.

Even with the moratoriums on evictions and utility shut-offs, Nelson said those bills continued to pile up, “and it was already a juggling act for them to prioritize — what do I pay, how I pay it, how do I keep the lights on, how do I keep the heat on.”

The American Rescue Plan, which included the latest stimulus payments, incorporates several “anti-poverty measures,” like expanding SNAP benefits and unemployment benefits and adjusting tax credits.

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University reported these measures could cut child poverty by more than half.

But Leshoure said “it’s never going to happen that way.”

“I think if we have other innovative strategies where we can work on all of the disparities that come with poverty, then hey, we can say ‘Yes, that whole bill was very effective,’ but until then, it’s going to continue being that temporary patch for our families,” she said.