Watch now: Stimulus checks helpful, but no track to long-term stability, say McLean County social services
SOCIAL SERVICES

Watch now: Stimulus checks helpful, but no track to long-term stability, say McLean County social services

A variety of services and funding services are needed to help the homeless find a home.

BLOOMINGTON — The third round of stimulus payments offset the surge in McLean County residents seeking financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but social service providers say it hasn’t provided the stability many in the community need.

“That was a little bit like a temporary Band-Aid,” said Kela Leshoure, special services manager at Heartland Head Start. “Like it helped for that moment, but those families still had those needs.”

042421-blm-loc-1poverty

JoAnna Callahan, social services director at The Salvation Army's Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington, stands outside the women's shelter on Friday. Callahan said federal stimulus checks have helped clients through some of the recent hard times, but they are not a long-term solution to poverty in the area.

Leaders at the Midwest Food Bank’s Bloomington-Normal location, which provides for several food pantries in the area, said they saw a significant increase in the amount of food that pantries needed at the start of the pandemic — an average of 20% to 50% more than before March 2020.

But since then, “it has been a bit of a roller coaster ride” as each stimulus payment was distributed and federal benefits changed, Executive Director Tara Ingham said.

042421-blm-loc-2poverty

Closed circuit security cameras and glass window observation points allow workers to supervise activities at The Salvation Army's Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington on Friday. JoAnna Callahan, social services director at the shelter, said federal stimulus checks have reduced some of the immediate problems shared by the homeless during the pandemic.

“As we moved further into the year and stimulus payments became available, we’ve noticed a lot of the support that was necessary for food started to dwindle,” she said. “Our food pantries that we serve were taking less food during stimulus payment time, which I think really shows that the folks that they’re serving did not need as much extra support.”

However, after each stimulus package was passed and distributed, the need for food, financial assistance and other support eventually returned.

042421-blm-loc-3poverty

A supply room at The Salvation Army's Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington is well-stocked for now, but the need for donations never ends.

JoAnna Callahan, social service director for The Salvation Army of McLean County, said the number of requests for assistance and frequency of calls have been going down in the last month, but “I think it’s a little bit of a tough timing for the stimulus.”

The most recent stimulus checks, which included up to $1,400 for individuals and additional funds for dependents, started being sent by direct deposit and by mail on March 12, according to the IRS. But less than three weeks later, the winter moratorium on utility shut-offs ended for Illinois customers.

The moratorium on evictions was extended at both the state and federal levels, but Callahan said evictions may still be occurring locally if certain criteria are met.

042421-blm-loc-4poverty

Long tables wait for evening diners at Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington, on Friday. The shelter helps some of the long-term homeless in the area find permanent housing.

“So we still have some of those folks that are in danger of losing their housing,” she said. “Plus the inability to work and issues with unemployment, those types of things can leave folks in significant debt … Just a couple months behind can put someone a couple grand out.”

Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in residents using their food pantry for the first time, but the demand for emergency shelter was lower under the eviction and utility shut-off moratoriums.

Callahan said in the last few months, “We’re still seeing those emergency cases and that may have been the community perhaps relying on those moratoriums while they worked out other things, like securing other work.”

042421-blm-loc-5poverty

A modern stainless steel kitchen was one of the necessities built into the The Salvation Army's new Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington.

At Heartland Head Start, staff has been working to provide food to children and families for the last 13 months, but also takes a “holistic” approach, realizing the families eligible for their services also have needs related to health care, education, housing, disabilities and mental health.

“Our families are on the edge in terms of being on the lower end of the spectrum. So they have a lot of needs over a broad range,” said Mary Lou Nelson, health and nutrition specialist.

Leshoure said they’ve had to be innovative to find “gold nuggets” in the pandemic and meet families' needs, including using their federal funding to distribute hygiene products, tablets for remote learning and to connect with community partners.

Watch now: Amid COVID, Bloomington-Normal residents juggle limited finances and bills

“It’s very holistic because you can’t concentrate (on your education) if you don’t eat, but one thing stacks on top of the other, and our families are at that bottom level where every month it’s a decision. Do I get the new tire for the car; do I get the new shoes for the kids; do I pay the water bill this month or next month?” Nelson said.

Even with the moratoriums on evictions and utility shut-offs, Nelson said those bills continued to pile up, “and it was already a juggling act for them to prioritize — what do I pay, how I pay it, how do I keep the lights on, how do I keep the heat on.”

The American Rescue Plan, which included the latest stimulus payments, incorporates several “anti-poverty measures,” like expanding SNAP benefits and unemployment benefits and adjusting tax credits.

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University reported these measures could cut child poverty by more than half.

But Leshoure said “it’s never going to happen that way.”

“I think if we have other innovative strategies where we can work on all of the disparities that come with poverty, then hey, we can say ‘Yes, that whole bill was very effective,’ but until then, it’s going to continue being that temporary patch for our families,” she said.

While no one would turn down these relief funds, “it’s not changing life. It’s not changing generational poverty,” Nelson said. “It’s not changing their reality.”

Callahan said she believes the stimulus checks have been helpful, which is evident in the community’s fluctuating use of The Salvation Army’s resources, but it’s not making a long-term difference.

“We’re putting little Band-Aids and we’re trying to fill these large gaps with just nothing — it’s not being filled enough, in my opinion,” Callahan said. “I think with what we’re working with, it’s the best that it could be. I think that it’s not hurting people; the money’s not hurting people. It provides temporary relief and coupled with a lot of other resources, I think it’s helpful, but on its own…”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

