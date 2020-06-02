Watch now: Tear gas used on looters at Bloomington Kohl's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A small band of looters broke into Kohl's at Eastland Mall late Monday, with two or three people running in and another two or three running back out.

Police used at least three rounds of tear gas, which scattered most of the crowd.

At least one person was arrested.

A large crowd assembled on the east side of the mall and police blocked entrances.

About 40 cars are in the Kohl's parking lot.

Officers patrolled the lot and adjacent areas for about an hour as a large group of cars drove around the mall, then exited and drove along Veterans Parkway before some apparently returned to the mall.

Several police cars and uniformed officers remained stationed outside of Eastland Mall around 1 a.m.. Police blocked mall entrances but cars pulled into adjacent parking lots, apparently with curious onlookers. Some got out to take pictures with cellphones or ask others what they had seen or heard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

