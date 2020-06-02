Watch now: Tear gas used on looters at Bloomington Kohl's

×
BLOOMINGTON — A small band of looters broke into Kohl's at Eastland Mall late Monday, with two or three people running in and another two or three running back out.
Police used at least three rounds of tear gas, which scattered most of the crowd.
At least one person was arrested.
A large crowd assembled on the east side of the mall and police blocked entrances.
About 40 cars are in the Kohl's parking lot.
Officers patrolled the lot and adjacent areas for about an hour as a large group of cars drove around the mall, then exited and drove along Veterans Parkway before some apparently returned to the mall.
Several police cars and uniformed officers remained stationed outside of Eastland Mall around 1 a.m.. Police blocked mall entrances but cars pulled into adjacent parking lots, apparently with curious onlookers. Some got out to take pictures with cellphones or ask others what they had seen or heard.
Dozens of looters enter and leave Kohl's at Eastland Mall after they entered through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Bloomington police swept in launching gas canisters and a loud explosive device called a flash bang, scattering the looters and presenting an opportunity for police to move in, making possibly three arrests.
Looters enter and leave Kohl's at Eastland Mall after they entered through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Bloomington police were successful in stopping the looters.
Either a tear gas or a smoke grenade launched by Bloomington police caused looters to flee Kohl's at Eastland Mall after several individuals entered through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday. At least three people appeared to be arrested at the scene.
A looter leaves Kohl's at Eastland Mall after she entered through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Bloomington police swept in launching tear gas and a loud explosive device called a flash bang, scattering the looters and presenting an opportunity for police to move in, making possibly three arrests.
Bloomington police arrest a suspect in the looting of the Kohl's as Eastland Mall after looters entered through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Individuals who were in the parking lot at Eastland Mall lost control of their car after police broke up a large crowd of looters about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Bloomington police swept in launching tear gas and a loud explosive device called a flash bang, scattering the looters and presenting an opportunity for police to move in, making possibly three arrests.
Bloomington police surround Kohl's at Eastland Mall after looters entered through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Bloomington police surround the door at Kohl's at Eastland Mall after looters entered through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police were searching the store. At least three people were taken into custody.
Bloomington police take a suspected looter into custody after a large crowd of people drove up to Kohl's at Eastland Mall and began entering the store through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Photos: Downtown Bloomington comes alive with rally, marches
A Bloomington Police officer provides security for a gathering Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.
Protesters gather Sunday, May 31, 2020, along West Washington Street in downtown Bloomington prior to a rally outside the Law and Justice Center.
An attendee places her sign next to the Abraham Lincoln sculpture during a gathering Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.
Protesters carry signs while walking to the Law and Justice Center for a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Bloomington.
Protesters walk to the Law and Justice Center for a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Bloomington.
Protesters walk their way to the Law and Justice Center for a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Bloomington.
People gather for a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson leads a call-and-response Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a rally outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
A participant holds a U.S. flag with a peace logo during a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster addresses the topic of "change" during a rally on Sunday outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, organized to protest racism and the killing of George Floyd.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner speaks Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a rally in downtown Bloomington. State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is at right.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP Second Vice President Willie Holton Halbert makes a point while addressing a crowd of 1,000 people on Sunday during a rally outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington to protest racism and the killing of George Floyd.
A sign is held during a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz addresses a large crowd at a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Protesters hold signs while listening to speakers at a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath, left, appears Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a rally outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington. Joining Donath was Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner, center, and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, right.
Justin Turner, 17, of Normal expresses frustration during a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington. "Instagram posts ain't enough. We have to use our voice right here," said Turner.
Bradley Ross Jackson recites a poem during a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Attendees, including Bloomington Police officers at upper right, watch, from a parking deck, a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Attendees raise their fists Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a rally outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Jay Gillispie, center, listens to a speaker with other attendees during a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner meets with attendees after a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
A McLean County Sheriff's Deputy watches as protesters make their way past the Law and Justice Center on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Bloomington.
Protesters block the intersection of South Center and West Olive streets while marching Sunday, May 31, 2020, through downtown Bloomington.
Protesters block the intersection of North East and West Olive streets while marching Sunday, May 31, 2020, through downtown Bloomington.
Protesters march down North East Street on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Bloomington.
Protesters march in the intersection of West Market and North Madison streets on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Bloomington.
Post-rally marchers approach state troopers in downtown Bloomington Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A protester gestures in front of an Illinois State Police trooper Sunday, May 31, 2020, outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.
Illinois State Police troopers are confronted by protesters outside the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington after a rally Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Normal Police officers look on as protesters file around the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
