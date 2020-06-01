Watch now: The latest on looting overnight in Bloomington-Normal
Watch now: The latest on looting overnight in Bloomington-Normal

060220-blm-loc-7looters

A large presence of police, including officers from the Illinois State Police and Normal and Bloomington departments, secure Best Buy in Parkway Plaza early Monday. Police had received information that the retailer had been targeted by looters.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

This is the latest on looting in Bloomington-Normal overnight. This is a developing story.

WHAT HAPPENED: Several stores, including Target and Walmart, were looted Sunday evening and Monday morning. Police also stopped several attempts.

Bloomington police Sgt. Jared Bierbaum said more than 15 businesses were damaged and there were several calls about gun shots.

Read our coverage from Monday morning about the looting here.

INJURIES: No serious injuries were reported.

WHAT'S NEXT: Clean-up continues Monday. At least two people have been arrested, but several others identified as persons of interest not yet in custody, said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.

Photos: Looters break into north Normal retailers

