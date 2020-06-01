Watch now: The latest on looting overnight in Bloomington-Normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is the latest on looting in Bloomington-Normal overnight. This is a developing story.

WHAT HAPPENED: Several stores, including Target and Walmart, were looted Sunday evening and Monday morning. Police also stopped several attempts.

Bloomington police Sgt. Jared Bierbaum said more than 15 businesses were damaged and there were several calls about gun shots.

INJURIES: No serious injuries were reported.

WHAT'S NEXT: Clean-up continues Monday. At least two people have been arrested, but several others identified as persons of interest not yet in custody, said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.