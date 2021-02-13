Watch now: Train derailment in Uptown Normal leaves wreckage, closed intersections

NORMAL — Crews were working at the scene Saturday morning after a cargo train derailed in Uptown Normal, forcing closure of multiple intersections and shaking nearby residents awake.
Sixteen cars were derailed at a switching area, according to Normal Mayor Chris Koos. Illinois State University Police said there were no injuries, no hazardous materials were aboard the train, and there were no related power outages as of 8 a.m.
"At around 5 a.m., I heard what I thought was an earthquake," said Logan Meagher, an Illinois State University student who lives near Uptown Normal. "I saw a huge flash of light. I came outside and there was this."
Police asked residents to avoid the area Saturday morning as crews continued to work. Because of the length of the train, multiple intersections were closed, although Main Street and Center Street were open.
A Pantagraph photographer at the scene reported that the train was heading north and more than a dozen cars are off the tracks.
Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., but Koos said officials were uncertain whether weather had anything to do with the cause.
“Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away,” he said.
Illinois State University student Trevor Tanke said the building where he was staying often shakes slightly when there are strong wind gusts, but what he experienced early Saturday was jarringly different.
"It shook for like 15, 20 seconds, and we were like, 'Wow. Was that an earthquake?'" he said. He looked out the window and didn't see anything.
"Thank gosh everyone's OK," he said, surveying the wreckage later Saturday morning. "That's scary."
Matt Swaney, a Normal Fire Department spokesman, asked the public to stay clear of the area.
"Do not approach the train or the tracks in an attempt to take pictures or video," he said. "While there are no hazardous materials involved in the derailment, there are power lines down, and portions of the train or track may be energized and poses a electrocution hazard. In addition, it is unlawful to trespass on railroad property and may result in fines or arrest."
Railroad crossings were closed at University Street, Fell Street, Broadway Street, Linden Street, College Avenue, Mulberry Street, Beech Street and Willow Street/Fort Jesse Road. The railroad underpass at Vernon Avenue was also closed.
Illinois State University said there was no imminent danger to the campus community, but students living nearby who have concerns can email the Dean of Students Office email at deanofstudents@ilstu.edu. Staff are monitoring this email address.
Because of the derailment, the Children's Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal canceled the Glow, Climb, Splash member events for Saturday and announced those events would be rescheduled. Staff will contact ticket holders with further instructions.
"The staff is watching the developing situation and will make a decision about Sunday playtimes later today," museum officials said in a social media post.
This is the first major train derailment in Central Illinois since 2017. In May of that year, 18 cars derailed near Elkhart. A month later, four cars derailed in Livingston County, near Chatsworth.
The last train derailment in Bloomington-Normal was April 2, 1999, when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment closed off White Oak Road in west Bloomington.
Despite the destruction of a few trees and the inconvenience of a nine-hour detour, the 2:20 p.m., the derailment was minor and caused only $7,000 in damage to two empty cars. The tracks were not damaged.
The 28-car train, which was traveling at only 18 mph when the accident occurred, was en route to Peoria from Frankfort, Indiana.
Three years earlier, five cars on a northbound Southern Pacific Railroad freight train derailed as the train was pulling into the freight yards on Bloomington's west side on Feb. 22, 1996.
No injuries were reported in that incident, which took place around 9 p.m. Feb. 22, 1996. The rail cars involved were loaded with corn and were just north of the Locust Street bridge construction area. The train's rear cars blocked the West Washington Street crossing.
Amtrak No. 21, the "Texas Eagle" was parked in Normal and passengers were bused to St. Louis because the train's rear cars blocked the single track south of the Market Street underpass.
This story will be updated.
