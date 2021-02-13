Watch now: Train derailment in Uptown Normal leaves wreckage, closed intersections

NORMAL — Crews were working at the scene Saturday morning after a cargo train derailed in Uptown Normal, forcing closure of multiple intersections and shaking nearby residents awake.

Sixteen cars were derailed at a switching area, according to Normal Mayor Chris Koos. Illinois State University Police said there were no injuries, no hazardous materials were aboard the train, and there were no related power outages as of 8 a.m.

"At around 5 a.m., I heard what I thought was an earthquake," said Logan Meagher, an Illinois State University student who lives near Uptown Normal. "I saw a huge flash of light. I came outside and there was this."

Police asked residents to avoid the area Saturday morning as crews continued to work. Because of the length of the train, multiple intersections were closed, although Main Street and Center Street were open.

A Pantagraph photographer at the scene reported that the train was heading north and more than a dozen cars are off the tracks.

Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., but Koos said officials were uncertain whether weather had anything to do with the cause.