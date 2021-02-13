 Skip to main content
Watch now: Train derails near Uptown Normal
Watch now: Train derails near Uptown Normal

NORMAL – Multiple intersections are closed in Normal after a cargo train derailed in Uptown Normal early Saturday morning.

The Illinois State University Police Department reports there are no injuries, no hazardous materials were aboard the train, and there are no current power outages. Due to the length of the train, multiple intersections are closed. Main Street and Center Street intersections remain open at this time. Police are asking that residents avoid Uptown Normal intersections until further notice.

"At around 5 a.m., I heard what I thought was an earthquake," said Logan Meagher, an Illinois State University student who lives near Uptown Normal. "I saw a huge flash of light. I came outside and there was this."

A Pantagraph photographer at the scene reports the train was heading north and more than a dozen cars are off the tracks.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos told The Pantagraph that the incident happened at about 5 a.m. Temperatures were near zero at the time.

“There were a total of 16 cars that derailed and it happened at a switching area, but we are uncertain at this point if the weather had anything to do with it,” he said. “Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away.”

Amtrak will probably be shut down Saturday.

Matt Swaney, a Normal Fire Department spokesman, asked the public to stay clear of the area.

"Do not approach the train or the tracks in an attempt to take pictures or video," he said. "While there are no hazardous materials involved in the derailment, there are power lines down, and portions of the train or track may be energized and poses a electrocution hazard. In addition, it is unlawful to trespass on railroad property and may result in fines or arrest."

Railroad crossings are closed at University Street, Fell Street, Broadway Street, Linden Street, College Avenue, Mulberry Street, Beech Street and Willow Street/Fort Jesse Road. The railroad underpass at Vernon Avenue is also closed.

At this time, there is no imminent danger to the campus community; however, students who live nearby who have concerns should email the Dean of Students Office email at deanofstudents@ilstu.edu. Staff are monitoring this email address.

It is the first derailment in Central Illinois since 18 cars derailed near Elkhart in May 2017 and four cars derailed near Chatsworth a month later.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow



