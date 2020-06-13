Watch Now: Training, donations, essential for MABAS dive team

“It was meant to be,” Yoder said.

On Saturday, Isenburg, an agent with the company, presented Wills with a $1,500 check prior to a training exercise at Evergreen Lake near Hudson.

“We could use the money however we wanted and I wanted to do something so it could be around and wouldn’t just go in their tummy,” she said. “It really was like it was all meant to be and I am so grateful for what this organization does. They are all volunteers and go whenever and wherever they are needed and it is an honor to be able to help with something like this.”

The team is the first called in any situation in which someone is feared drowned and because that happens quickly, many calls by the team are more recovery than rescue.

“It is frustrating to us when we find a drowning victim and then find their life jacket in the boat,” said Wills. “If they had the life jacket on, they wouldn’t need us.”

But the team is essential in determining what occurred prior to that, Yoder said.