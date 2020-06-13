Watch Now: Training, donations, essential for MABAS dive team

HUDSON — Well before she was McLean County coroner, Kathy Yoder had a strong connection with the MABAS 41 Underwater Recover Team, based in Hudson.
“Back in the 1960s, way before I was born,” she said, “my dad, John Donavan, started the McLean County Rescue for Underwater Diving. I learned how to scuba dive in seventh grade. I love what this team does for our community.”
The team, commonly known as the Hudson Dive Team, is based with the Hudson Fire Department and is made up of more than a dozen certified divers, providing services primarily through Central Illinois.
All volunteers, the team spends countless hours training, and because funding is always tight, officials look for funds from different sources. About a week ago, Training Officer Bob Wills called Yoder wondering if the coroner’s department had an extra $1,500 sitting around to use for new mannequins to assist with underwater rescue training. Yoder promised to look.
About two days later, longtime friend and fellow Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary member Melissa Isenburg told Yoder she had just received news of $1,500 in grant money through Country Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program.
“It was meant to be,” Yoder said.
On Saturday, Isenburg, an agent with the company, presented Wills with a $1,500 check prior to a training exercise at Evergreen Lake near Hudson.
“We could use the money however we wanted and I wanted to do something so it could be around and wouldn’t just go in their tummy,” she said. “It really was like it was all meant to be and I am so grateful for what this organization does. They are all volunteers and go whenever and wherever they are needed and it is an honor to be able to help with something like this.”
The team is the first called in any situation in which someone is feared drowned and because that happens quickly, many calls by the team are more recovery than rescue.
“It is frustrating to us when we find a drowning victim and then find their life jacket in the boat,” said Wills. “If they had the life jacket on, they wouldn’t need us.”
But the team is essential in determining what occurred prior to that, Yoder said.
“Training is so important,” said Al Engel, a diver since 1988. “When you go on a dive, you can’t see anything. You may be looking for a body or a car or a gun or whatever law enforcement tells you to look for. It is totally black. You run into things with your face. I have found a lot of items with my face.”
The mannequin has already been ordered and will arrive within a week, but it didn’t stop Saturday’s training procedure, which included work from water rescue and cadaver dogs.
On Saturday, it was Buzz, a nine-year-old golden retriever who was getting a training exercise in the water. A scuba diver was sent under the water and, from a boat, Buzz, jumped in, swam about 70 yards and then found the area where the scuba diver remained submerged. Buzz was rewarded with a tennis ball to play with momentarily before he performed the exercise again.
“We travel a lot and train quite a bit,” said Robert Glinka of Bloomington, a trainer. “Buzz is trained in area searches and water cadaver and has been doing it since he was a pup.”
Dan Jones, a diver, has worked with dogs including Buzz on water rescue. Despite the tragic outcomes in most cases in which Jones and Buzz work together, the work can be rewarding.
“Finding closure for the families is the most important thing,” Jones said. “There is a mixture of feelings, but it is something that is so very important.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
