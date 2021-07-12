Watch now: Volunteer veterans assist McLean County assessing flood damage

BLOOMINGTON — A team of volunteers spent four days knocking on more than 5,000 doors in McLean County to assess damage caused by the floods two weeks ago.

“Most of us took days off so we could come out here to help,” said Lucy Loftus, Peoria city admin volunteer leader for Team Rubicon. “It feels good. We help the communities, but we’re also kind of helping each other and benefit from that.”

Team Rubicon is an organization made up of veterans and first responders from across the country who volunteer to help people prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

“We have different service experiences in our past where we didn’t get to feel good about it, but (now working in disaster relief), we get to be out there working side by side with people who do all of those things because they want to, and it makes you feel good about your country,” Loftus said.

Working with the McLean County Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Emergency Management Agency, about a dozen Rubicon volunteers per day spread out into Bloomington, Normal, Heyworth and Downs verifying damage reports which will help bring disaster relief funding to the county.

“For the state and federal government to actually give that money over, they need somebody to verify that the damage is the level they reported it as,” Loftus said. “We’ve been going out house to house to check on the damage that is there, take photo verification and answer some of the questions, like how high did the water get.”

Rubicon volunteers typically perform debris management, which could include “running in with sledgehammers and busting stuff down,” hauling out debris or even taking a chainsaw to fallen trees, but because emergency management agencies have minimum requirements for the amount of damage to distribute relief funds, Loftus said damage assessment is where they were needed.

“With all the data, we’re trying to get a threshold met for a state of emergency for McLean County,” said Lt. Chad Witkowski, operation division commander for the McLean County Sheriff’s Office which oversees the county EMA. “We’ve hit five times that threshold by now.”

He and his team have spent the last two weeks assessing damage and working to meet the community’s various needs, including housing, as they recover.

About 2,000 damage reports have been submitted to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency and because some people’s homes were destroyed or they don’t have access to the internet, Witkowski said hundreds of those reports came from their canvassing efforts.

So far the agency has cleared more than 16,300 houses.

“That is a lot,” Witkowski said. “That was like 16-hour days for the last two weeks straight.”

They’ve welcomed in other volunteer groups like Rubicon to assess the extent of the damage, and this weekend the agency will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC, to bring together representatives from local and state agencies as well as essential support organizations as a one-stop shop for assistance.

“Typically, MARCs have resources such as the Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Insurance, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, local social service agencies and agencies that specifically assist seniors, veterans, and those with functional needs,” said Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County EMA.

The MARC will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Bloomington Junior High School.

Agencies that would like to participate or businesses that would like to provide giveaways may contact McLean County EMA at 309-888-5020 or ema@mcleancountyil.gov.

“It’s a lot; we ain’t done yet,” Witkowski said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

