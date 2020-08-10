You have permission to edit this article.
Watch now: West Olive, Locust, Madison streets among those blocked in Bloomington after storm
Watch now: West Olive, Locust, Madison streets among those blocked in Bloomington after storm

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are out dealing with downed trees and power lines in Bloomington-Normal after a storm swept through the area. 

The 1100 block of West Olive in Bloomington is blocked. A firefighter on the scene around 5 p.m. said live wires were hanging and could be dangerous. 

Locust Street was closed at its intersection with Clinton Street shortly before 5 p.m. in Bloomington. 

Fallen tree limbs are blocking a section of Oakland Avenue just off of Allin Street in Bloomington.

A tree near the intersection of Madison and Walnut streets in Bloomington had fallen over a power line around 4:30 p.m. Public works employees were blocking off Madison Street, where power lines were hanging close enough to the ground that vehicles could have hit them.

A tree blocks the road at Madison and Walnut in Bloomington. 

A Bloomington public works employee on the scene said several other trees throughout the city fell due to the high winds. Large tree branches could be seen on the ground outside of residences along Madison, Scott, Graham and Center streets.

More than 1,100 Ameren Illinois customers were without power in Bloomington-Normal shortly before 5 p.m., according to the utility's outage map. More than 52,000 people were without service throughout the state. 

Pantagraph journalists are out looking for damage. This is a developing story that will be updated. 

