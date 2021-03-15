 Skip to main content
Watch now: What we know so far about Bloomington apartment complex fire
Watch now: What we know so far about Bloomington apartment complex fire

BLOOMINGTON — Fire officials have not determined what caused the massive fire that burned through a 20-unit apartment building in west Bloomington on Sunday night, leaving 37 people without a home.

Bloomington fire crews were called out at 7:51 p.m. to Traditions Bloomington Apartments, 265 Reeveston Drive. Firefighters found flames spreading up an exterior wall and into the attic space.

A woman who lives in one of the neighboring buildings said, “it was scary” seeing the flames so high.

Firefighters initially made an offensive attack on the blaze and searched the building to make sure everyone was out.

All residents evacuated the building safely with no injuries reported. Fire officials said a cat was taken to a local animal hospital Sunday night, but by midday Monday, the pet was on its way back to its owners and in good condition.

The fire department reported 36 registered residents evacuated. However, Red Cross said Monday volunteers are helping 37 people affected by the fire by providing financial and health services.

The flames spread throughout the attic space, pushing the crews to go on the defensive.

Firefighters kept the damage contained to one building. The fire department and a representative from Traditions said the building is expected to be a total loss because of the fire, smoke and water damage, meaning it will not be salvaged.

Eric Davison, spokesman for the Bloomington Fire Department, said most firefighters left the scene around midnight, having worked to clean up and monitor hotspots after the fire was brought under control. The last crew left the apartments at noon Monday.

The affected building was fenced off by Monday afternoon and several windows and doorways boarded up.

The fire seems to have started outside the building, but the cause of the fire has not been determined, Davison said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

