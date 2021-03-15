Watch now: What we know so far about Bloomington apartment complex fire

The flames spread throughout the attic space, pushing the crews to go on the defensive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters kept the damage contained to one building. The fire department and a representative from Traditions said the building is expected to be a total loss because of the fire, smoke and water damage, meaning it will not be salvaged.

Eric Davison, spokesman for the Bloomington Fire Department, said most firefighters left the scene around midnight, having worked to clean up and monitor hotspots after the fire was brought under control. The last crew left the apartments at noon Monday.

The affected building was fenced off by Monday afternoon and several windows and doorways boarded up.

The fire seems to have started outside the building, but the cause of the fire has not been determined, Davison said.

Photo galleries: Bloomington-Normal firefighters at work

Normal and Bloomington fire departments fight fire at Linden Street apartments