Watch now: When was the last time it snowed on April 20? We found out.

The region is expected to get hit with late-season flurries Tuesday, as a frigid weather system stretches across the Midwest.
“There could certainly be some flakes flying in the morning,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The region is expected to receive at most an inch of snowfall Tuesday, but almost none is expected to accumulate on the ground.
Bloomington-Normal is forecast for about three-quarters of an inch of snow, while Decatur and Mattoon are expected to receive about a half inch.
“Snowfall could potentially be heavy at times tomorrow, but the reason the accumulations are so light is because the ground is going to be pretty warm,” Erwin said.
It would be the first snowfall on April 20 in Bloomington-Normal since 2013, and the first in Decatur since 1943, when less than a quarter of an inch accumulated on each of those days, according to the weather service.
Tuesday would be the first time Mattoon receives snowfall on April 20 in National Weather Service recorded history dating to 1893.
While April snowfall seems unusual, Erwin said, “It’s actually fairly common.”
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” Erwin said. “When we start to get out beyond April 15 and into the back half of the month, it does become less common.”
Starting with a cold front entering the region Monday evening, rainfall is expected to begin in the Bloomington area Tuesday night and continue until it turns to a snowy mix around midnight.
Rain is expected to begin overnight in Decatur and Mattoon, then turn to snow in the morning and afternoon.
“The farther south and east you go, the (accumulation) numbers will come down a little bit,” said Matt Barnes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
A rain and snow mix is expected to continue throughout Tuesday and end late evening.
“It’s going to be a sloppy day,” Barnes said, but road conditions are expected to not be impacted.
“Just watch out for bridges and overpass areas that could accumulate a little more since they’re elevated and a little bit cooler,” Erwin said.