You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Water treatment board approves resolution to hasten restoration after explosion at Bloomington plant
0 comments
top story

Water treatment board approves resolution to hasten restoration after explosion at Bloomington plant

{{featured_button_text}}
041720-blm-loc-5plantfire

Plant officials talk with firefighters as they fight a fire inside a processing building April 16 at the Bloomington Normal Water Reclamation District's Randolph Township sewage treatment plant.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District has taken its first step toward rebuilding after an explosion tore through a processing plant last week.

The District Board of Trustees passed a resolution to allow the executive director to waive the bidding process for the next six months to move the restoration along more quickly.

“It allows us for six months to engage with contractors to clean up and restore and rebuild the property without going through the bidding process, which in each case will save at least a month in that process,” executive director Randy Stein told The Pantagraph.

An apparent gas leak inside the control and boiler room caused the explosion at the southeast plant last Thursday, fire officials said. One employee suffered minor injuries.

The explosion put the plant’s gas production and the building that manages sludge out of commission, Stein said.

With the resolution, Stein’s authority to approve contracts is limited to $1 million individually and $5 million in total. The six-month timeframe cannot be extended, and all contracts will be reviewed by the district’s attorney and the board, which has the option to override the contract.

Stein said the board has not determined how many contracts will be needed for the clean-up, restoration and replacement. To get back to pre-explosion levels, the center of the building will have to be rebuilt to address structural issues; extensive electrical damage and some plumbing issues need to be fixed; and machinery that was hit by the explosion will need to be repaired or replaced.

“So it’s still evolving and I’m still working with the insurance company — they’re going to have a lot to say about this,” he said.

The plant, 16041 E. 700 North Road, continued to operate during and after the fire, and the fire damage will not affect water treatment services or the digester conversion of sludge into biosolids, which are often sold for fertilizer and other purposes. The plant serves parts of Bloomington, the village of Downs and the nearby Crestwicke subdivision.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News