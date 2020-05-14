Wenona man dies in LaSalle County accident

WENONA — A Wenona man died Thursday when his car was broadsided at the LaSalle-Putnam County line, northwest of Wenona.
Illinois State Police said the name of the man, 38, was withheld pending family notification. The other driver was not injured.
Police said the accident occurred at 6:24 a.m. at Route 18 at Meridian Road. The victim was traveling north when the driver's side of his car was struck by an eastbound pickup truck driven by a Chillicothe man.
