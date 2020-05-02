What we know so far about fire that killed woman, 2 children near Lexington
top story

050320-blm-loc-2fatalfire

A Lexington firefighter rolled up a fire hose outside a burned out mobile home after a fire took the lives of a woman and her two children about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Westwind Estates Mobile Home Park west of Lexington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

LEXINGTON — Two children and their mother were killed Saturday in a mobile home fire near Lexington.

The fire is under investigation. Here's what we know so far:

WHAT HAPPENED: The fire was in Westwind Estates, at North Main and East Red streets, west of Lexington. A neighbor told The Pantagraph he was awoken at 3:22 a.m.

"I tried to put the fire out but it spread very quickly," neighbor Stephen Ross said. "It seemed to start on the front porch. ... I didn't know the family was inside."

Fire departments from Lexington, Chenoa, Towanda, Hudson and Normal responded.

THE VICTIMS: A woman and her child were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department. A baby died at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

​WHAT'S NEXT: Names of the people involved have not been released. Autopsies are planned today.

UPDATES

Neighbors in shock after mother, 2 children die in Lexington fire

Photos: Lexington firefighters respond to fire that takes three lives

