What we know so far about fire that killed woman, 2 children near Lexington

The fire is under investigation. Here's what we know so far:

WHAT HAPPENED: The fire was in Westwind Estates, at North Main and East Red streets, west of Lexington. A neighbor told The Pantagraph he was awoken at 3:22 a.m.

"I tried to put the fire out but it spread very quickly," neighbor Stephen Ross said. "It seemed to start on the front porch. ... I didn't know the family was inside."

Fire departments from Lexington, Chenoa, Towanda, Hudson and Normal responded.

THE VICTIMS: A woman and her child were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department. A baby died at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.