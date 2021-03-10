Wind advisory issued Wednesday, evening thunderstorms expected to develop, weather service says

LINCOLN — Showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday night following a day of high wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service says gusts reaching around 45 mph are expected by noon that will cause difficult traveling conditions for "high profile vehicles," especially those driving along east-west roads. A wind advisory is in effect until midnight Wednesday.

Additionally, strong winds could blow around loose outdoor objects and tree limbs to cause a few possible power outages, weather officials say.