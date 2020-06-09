Wind advisory, tornadoes expected Tuesday through the evening
LINCOLN — Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday are expected to last through the evening, bringing along severe winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving through the region. 

The weather service says rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half an inch are possible and wind gusts may reach up to 46 mph. 

A wind advisory by the weather service warns of winds blowing around unsecured objects, a few tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur. 

