Wind, winter advisories in store for Central Illinois this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Central Illinois until Sunday afternoon.

Snow was expected to arrive at about noon Saturday with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches throughout the area. The wind chill advisory warns of cold wind chills with expected temperatures as low as 20 below zero.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service stated on its website. "The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."

According to meteorologists, cold weather will linger through next week, with another round of accumulating snow possible next weekend.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

