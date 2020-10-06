Witness: Driver thrown from vehicle in Bloomington crash

Witness Donald Thomas, who lives in the 900 block of North Mercer, said he was looking out his window about 10:50 a.m. while preparing for a meeting from his home office. He saw the car driving north and struck a tree about 10 feet off of Mercer avenue and then struck another tree about 30 feet further north. It split into two, spilling debris northwards for 200 feet. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was in the middle of the intersection.