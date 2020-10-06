Witness: Driver thrown from vehicle in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a single-car crash at North Mercer Avenue and Kemmer Lane on Bloomington’s east side.
Bloomington police have a reconstruction team on site and are attempting to figure out what happened.
Mercer Avenue at Lincoln Street is closed north to Dunbar Drive.
Witness Donald Thomas, who lives in the 900 block of North Mercer, said he was looking out his window about 10:50 a.m. while preparing for a meeting from his home office. He saw the car driving north and struck a tree about 10 feet off of Mercer avenue and then struck another tree about 30 feet further north. It split into two, spilling debris northwards for 200 feet. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was in the middle of the intersection.
A Bloomington police car arrived about 20 seconds later, he said. Thomas estimated the car was traveling at a speed of 80 to 100 mph.
A member of the Bloomington Police Department accident reconstruction team photographs wreckage from a single vehicle accident that occurred about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at S. Mercer Ave. and Kemmer Ln. in Bloomington.