Witness: Driver thrown from vehicle in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a single-car crash at South Mercer Avenue and Kemmer Lane on Bloomington’s east side.

Bloomington police sent a reconstruction team to the scene and are attempting to figure out what happened.

Mercer Avenue at Lincoln Street was closed north to Dunbar Drive.

Witness Donald Thomas, who lives in the 900 block of South Mercer, said he was looking out his window about 10:50 a.m. while preparing for a meeting from his home office. He saw the car driving north and strike a tree about 10 feet off of Mercer avenue and then strike another tree about 30 feet farther north.

The car split into two, spilling debris northward for about 200 feet. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was in the middle of the intersection.

A Bloomington police car arrived about 20 seconds later, he said.

Thomas estimated the car was traveling at a speed of 80 to 100 mph.

The Bloomington Fire Department transported the victim from the scene.

Additional information was not available Tuesday night.