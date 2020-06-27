Woman dead after crash near Paxton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAXTON — A single-vehicle fatal crash near Paxton is under investigation.

Illinois State Police said the woman, 23, and a passenger, 23, on Friday night were traveling southbound on Interstate 57 in the right lane approaching a construction zone.

According to the crash report, the vehicle moved in front of another vehicle before the lanes merged into one.

“The driver then lost control and veered left off the roadway into the center median where it rolled several times before coming to rest in the west ditch of the southbound lanes,” the report stated. “The passenger was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries. The driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Ford County coroner.”

The name of the victim was not released, pending notification of family.

No tickets were issued and the crash remains under investigation, police said.

