Woman hospitalized after Bloomington apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON – A woman was severely burned in a late-night fire Wednesday on the fifth floor of a high-rise apartment building that houses primarily low-income seniors and disabled individuals, Bloomington fire officials said.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters were called to Phoenix Towers, 202 W. Locust St., at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by an automated alarm, Bloomington fire public information officer Eric Davison said Thursday morning.

An alarm panel identified the location of the fire on the fifth floor and, when firefighters entered the apartment, they found the injured woman, said Davison. Sprinklers put out the fire before firefighters arrived, he said.