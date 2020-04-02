Woman hospitalized after Bloomington apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON – A woman was severely burned in a late-night fire Wednesday on the fifth floor of a high-rise apartment building that houses primarily low-income seniors and disabled individuals, Bloomington fire officials said.
No one else was injured.
Firefighters were called to Phoenix Towers, 202 W. Locust St., at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by an automated alarm, Bloomington fire public information officer Eric Davison said Thursday morning.
An alarm panel identified the location of the fire on the fifth floor and, when firefighters entered the apartment, they found the injured woman, said Davison. Sprinklers put out the fire before firefighters arrived, he said.
Davison said the woman was taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center with from burns and smoke inhalation, but he did not have further information. Battalion Chief Gary Smith told WEEK-TV the burns were severe and she would probably be transferred to a Springfield burn unit.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours, turning off the sprinklers and helping remove smoke and water, said Davison.
Fire damage was limited to one apartment, but others were damaged by water. Seven apartment units on the wing where the fire occurred were uninhabitable as of Thursday morning, he said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
