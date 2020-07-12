Woman hospitalized after tire detaches, strikes vehicle on I-55 in Logan County

A 42-year-old Peoria woman was hospitalized after a tire detached from another vehicle and struck her car on Interstate 55 in Logan County, state police said.
Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at milepost 115, which is near the exit for Elkhart and Mount Pulaski. A preliminary investigation showed that a 2013 Freightliner, driven by a 41-year-old Missouri man, was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when its rear passenger tire malfunctioned and came off.
The tire traveled across all southbound lanes, crossed the center median and struck the driver's side of a 2017 Kia that was traveling northbound in the left lane.
The impact caused the Kia, driven by the Peoria woman, to leave the road and cross the center median and all southbound lanes before coming to rest facing northbound on the left, southbound shoulder, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The vehicle had a 41-year-old male passenger.
Charges are pending investigation, police said.
