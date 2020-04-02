Woman injured in Bloomington apartment fire: report
1 comment

Woman injured in Bloomington apartment fire: report

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
022420-blm-loc-1phoenix
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE

BLOOMINGTON — A woman was severely burned in an apartment fire late Wednesday in Bloomington, WEEK TV reported. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was reported before midnight on the fifth floor of Phoenix Towers, 202 W. Locust St. Twelve apartments on the floor were evacuated, although fire damage was limited to a single apartment. WEEK reported water damaged units on lower floors.

Phoenix Towers is a high-rise apartment building for low-income seniors and the disabled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News