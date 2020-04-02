Woman injured in Bloomington apartment fire: report

BLOOMINGTON — A woman was severely burned in an apartment fire late Wednesday in Bloomington, WEEK TV reported. No other injuries were reported.
The fire was reported before midnight on the fifth floor of Phoenix Towers, 202 W. Locust St. Twelve apartments on the floor were evacuated, although fire damage was limited to a single apartment. WEEK reported water damaged units on lower floors.
Phoenix Towers is a high-rise apartment building for low-income seniors and the disabled.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
