Woman rescued from creek south of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County sheriff’s deputy helped pull a woman from rain-swollen Little Kickapoo Creek south of Bloomington Thursday afternoon after she went into the water to rescue the family dog.
She escaped injury.
Bloomington Township Fire Department received the initial call at 1:45 p.m. and responded, along with sheriff’s deputies.
Fire Lt. Les Siron said the fire and sheriff’s department arrived about the same time and the deputy reached the woman first. She was not injured, he said.
The incident occurred near the bridge on Capodice Road, southeast of its intersection with Woodrig Road.
One family member had reached the dog and was on the bridge when first responders arrived, said Siron. The other one had jumped in the water and was unable to get out without assistance, said Siron.
“The creek was running pretty good because of all the rain we’ve had,” he said.
Many creeks and rivers in Central Illinois are at high levels because of recent rain.
A flood warning was in effect for the Mackinaw River, located in northwestern McLean County, Thursday afternoon. The warning includes portions of McLean, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
The river was at 13.8 feet at the gauge on U.S. 150 near Congerville at 1:45 p.m. Flood stage is 13 feet. It is forecast to crest at 14 feet Thursday evening and drop below flood stage by Friday afternoon.
