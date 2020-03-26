Woman walking on Illinois Route 23 near Pontiac killed early Thursday

PONTIAC – A 25-year-old woman walking on Illinois Route 23 a few miles north of Pontiac was killed early Thursday.
Police were called at 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Livingston County Road 2100 North.
Kenisha Hall of Berwyn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.
A rural DeWitt County woman died in a fire Wednesday that destroyed her house about halfway between between Clinton and Farmer City.
You have free articles remaining.
“The pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane of Illinois Route 23 when the passenger vehicle struck the pedestrian,” the Illinois State Police said in a statement released Thursday morning.
No tickets were issued and no other details were available, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!