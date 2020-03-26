You are the owner of this article.
Woman walking on Illinois Route 23 near Pontiac killed early Thursday
PONTIAC – A 25-year-old woman walking on Illinois Route 23 a few miles north of Pontiac was killed early Thursday.

Police were called at 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Livingston County Road 2100 North.

Kenisha Hall of Berwyn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

“The pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane of Illinois Route 23 when the passenger vehicle struck the pedestrian,” the Illinois State Police said in a statement released Thursday morning.

No tickets were issued and no other details were available, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

