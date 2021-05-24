Woodford County woman shocked by officers' crude remarks after traffic stop

Reliford said Burgess asked what she was doing out at that hour, and she explained the call from the friend. He then said her tail light was either out or dim, and she had been speeding.

On the video — which is in a fixed position, eyeing the rear of Reliford's car — Burgess returns to his vehicle. He calls a radio dispatcher to run a check on Reliford's name, but no information is audible regarding any response. Burgess eventually issues a speeding warning, which notes Reliford had been driving 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

He walks back to Reliford's driver-side window, now with his microphone on. He announces he is giving her "just a warning," and she replies, "Thank you."

Burgess asks why she had reached around the car's interior when he first stopped her. She apologizes, then says that she had been hunting for her insurance card.

"You're not trying to hide anything, right?" Burgess asks. When she says no, he says, "You haven't been in trouble for anything before?"

"No, sir," she replies.

He then starts explaining that his suspicions had been aroused when she "reached real hard" inside the car. Reliford, maintaining politeness throughout the stop, offers, "If you want to look in my car, no problem."