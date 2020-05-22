Woodford deputies find suspect after he drives truck into swollen river

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA — A Peoria man escaped drowning late Thursday when he tried to elude police in Woodford County.

Anthony V. Huynh, 23, is jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also is held on a parole warrant from Nevada.

Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said a Woodford deputy stopped Huynh's car on Route 26 in Roanoke for a possible traffic violation. As the deputy approached the car, Huynh sped away. The deputy pursued Huynh, who turned west on Collins Lane and drove into the flooded Illinois River. The deputy ran into the water to catch him, but wasn't able to find him.