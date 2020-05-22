Woodford deputies find suspect after he drives truck into swollen river

EUREKA — A Peoria man escaped drowning late Thursday when he tried to elude police in Woodford County.
Anthony V. Huynh, 23, is jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also is held on a parole warrant from Nevada.
Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said a Woodford deputy stopped Huynh's car on Route 26 in Roanoke for a possible traffic violation. As the deputy approached the car, Huynh sped away. The deputy pursued Huynh, who turned west on Collins Lane and drove into the flooded Illinois River. The deputy ran into the water to catch him, but wasn't able to find him.
Deputies from Tazewell County, Illinois State Police and the boat patrol from Fon du Lac Park District and Spring Bay Fire Department joined the search, and deputies found wet footprints exiting the river about three-quarters of a mile away. They followed the footprints to a driveway and found Huynh hiding under a parked truck.
He was taken into custody without incident, Tipsword said.
Craig Daniel Swallow
Abigail Wingler
Grace Taylor
Emma Shomper
Demario Dunae
Andrew Stanley
Brian Burnett
Jordan Reiss
Kalin Griffin
Sean Greenhalgh
Scott Linski
Bradley Carnahan
Thomas Kelly Benge
Chrystyan Aken
Brandon McDuffie
Shaun Kink
Harold Dowling
Jarrod Williams
Dewon Griffin
Richard Rountree
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!