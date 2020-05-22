Woodford deputies find suspect after he drives truck into swollen river
breaking

Woodford deputies find suspect after he drives truck into swollen river

{{featured_button_text}}
Lights

EUREKA — A Peoria man escaped drowning late Thursday when he tried to elude police in Woodford County.

Anthony V. Huynh, 23, is jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also is held on a parole warrant from Nevada.

Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said a Woodford deputy stopped Huynh's car on Route 26 in Roanoke for a possible traffic violation. As the deputy approached the car, Huynh sped away. The deputy pursued Huynh, who turned west on Collins Lane and drove into the flooded Illinois River. The deputy ran into the water to catch him, but wasn't able to find him.

Deputies from Tazewell County, Illinois State Police and the boat patrol from Fon du Lac Park District and Spring Bay Fire Department joined the search, and deputies found wet footprints exiting the river about three-quarters of a mile away. They followed the footprints to a driveway and found Huynh hiding under a parked truck.

He was taken into custody without incident, Tipsword said.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News