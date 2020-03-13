Quarantined Bloomington couple face issues at Georgia AFB

The day started with the couple feeling optimistic. They joined several other cruise ship passengers on a bus for a trip to the airport and then for a flight to Atlanta, arriving at the base at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Marietta is a suburb of Atlanta, located about 20 miles to the northwest.

“We received boxes of food on the bus and then again when we got on the plane,” she said Friday morning. “It was a cold sandwich, chips, fruit and water.”

A nurse, respiratory therapist and a doctor, wearing hazmat suits, accompanied the group on the trip. The luggage, she said, is at least a day behind.

“We had to keep our masks on except when we ate or drank,” she said.

Upon arrival at the base, they had to fill out forms, including legal documents, indicating they understood they were required by the Center for Disease Control to be quarantined.