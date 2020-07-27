Questions raised following release of Bloomington police body cam video

Asked by The Pantagraph what the officer meant by "them" in that context, Donath said: "'Them' refers to younger people, which is a direct reference back to what the victim referred to when she said "they (the suspects) were younger."

The officer collected the neighbors' names and added, “If they are going to be absurd with me, too, then, I will probably write a disorderly conduct violation and will put down that you were a victim of their disorderly conduct.”

The officer then met with the Taylors and informed them of the complaint. He also noted that the Taylors had a sign in their yard expressing opposition to President Donald Trump, which he said might be the reason for the neighbors to think that Taylors had been involved. The neighbors who contacted police had a pro-Trump sign in their yard.

“Apparently someone driving your vehicle — I’m not sure if it was you or somebody else — parked over on the other side of the street, pulled over for several minutes, and played a song and were saying ‘F-Trump’ and all of that,” the officer said.