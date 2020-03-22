5 Questions with Alan Chapman, former superintendent at McLean County Unit 5 School District

Name: Alan Chapman, former superintendent at McLean County Unit 5 School District.
Position: Co-chair of Tee it Up! for the local Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders (GFPD) charity fundraiser.
What is “Tee It Up!” And why is it such a special cause for you?
"Tee It Up!" For The GFPD is a reception and silent auction on May 14 and a golf outing, with morning and afternoon sessions, on May 15. Attendees may participate in the reception or golf, or both. We initiated "Tee It Up" in 2016 in honor of our grandson Max Chapman, who was born with the very rare and very serious genetic condition called Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder (PBD). The response from this community to embrace our cause has been tremendous and we’ve been able to make incredible strides in much-needed PBD awareness and research due to this support.
Because of the coronavirus, obviously events like this are in jeopardy? Is it still on or will it be rescheduled and when?
We are well aware that the current coronavirus circumstances may require a cancellation or postponement. We are monitoring closely and any potential changes will be announced as soon as possible.
How much money have you raised for this since it started?
In four years, we have raised over $500,000 for The Global Foundation For Peroxisomal Disorders (GFPD), a 501(c)3 charitable entity that funds research and supports families affected by this rare disease.
What are the hopes for research on PBD?
Our hopes are that ultimately a treatment, cure and preventive intervention may all be possible. Research is expensive, and it is very challenging to effectively get rare diseases the focus and attention they deserve. The medical research we have funded thus far has helped families like ours find hope in an otherwise very difficult situation.
What would you like people to know about this event and what it stands for?
We have been blessed by very generous support by many businesses and individuals within our community and beyond. You can learn more about our event, Max and The GFPD at www.teeitup4gfpd.com, including contact information if you wish, to be in touch. We are extremely grateful for all past and present sponsorships, donations, participants and volunteers.
