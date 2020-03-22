5 Questions with Alan Chapman, former superintendent at McLean County Unit 5 School District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How much money have you raised for this since it started?

In four years, we have raised over $500,000 for The Global Foundation For Peroxisomal Disorders (GFPD), a 501(c)3 charitable entity that funds research and supports families affected by this rare disease.

What are the hopes for research on PBD?

Our hopes are that ultimately a treatment, cure and preventive intervention may all be possible. Research is expensive, and it is very challenging to effectively get rare diseases the focus and attention they deserve. The medical research we have funded thus far has helped families like ours find hope in an otherwise very difficult situation.

What would you like people to know about this event and what it stands for?

We have been blessed by very generous support by many businesses and individuals within our community and beyond. You can learn more about our event, Max and The GFPD at www.teeitup4gfpd.com, including contact information if you wish, to be in touch. We are extremely grateful for all past and present sponsorships, donations, participants and volunteers.

