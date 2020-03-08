5 Questions with | David Kirk

Name: David Kirk
What were the first games you played and were you any good?
The first games I played were on the Nintendo Entertainment System, primarily Super Mario Brothers and Duckhunter. The first games I played competitively were the Halo games and I was competitive in Halo 2, but then stopped playing due to time constraints.
You originally wanted to become a dentist. What changed your mind?
You have free articles remaining.
I had the opportunity to shadow a family friend during the summer of my junior year. It didn’t take long for me to realize I didn’t want to do that for the rest of my life. Something about always having your hands in other people’s mouths and pretending to understand what they’re saying didn’t sound appealing.
What do you find is the biggest misconception about gaming at the collegiate level and what do you do to educate others?
The biggest misconception is that you need to be good at a certain game in order to compete or connect. During admissions events, students who appear interested in gaming are reluctant to approach our table because they see the word “esports” and they immediately think “Oh, I’m not good enough for that.” This misconception has been fed by universities only focusing on varsity teams when they decide to dive into esports. The reality is that gaming is a tremendous social and engagement tool and universities focusing only on the ultra-competitive players are missing out on engaging a significantly higher number of students. We’re deploying this model of varsity, club, and casual gaming at ISU and hopefully our model encourages others to follow suit.
Do you have to be good at gaming to participate in the program?
Absolutely not. We want to connect the huge community of gamers already on campus and help get them contributing to the social capital of the university. Students who get involved often tend to stay involved and this is something I’ve seen during my time at Akron. Additionally, esports as a business is one of the fastest growing in the world, with that there are numerous opportunities to gain real-world skills and experience that can translate into this growing market. Even if you’re not a gamer but are interested in things like casting, broadcast, production, event management, content creation, there is a place for you in the program.
Outside of gaming, what other activities do you like and where do you like to travel to?
I’m a tech enthusiast, so when I’m not gaming you can find me building and benchmarking computers, software, and some audio/video gear. I’m also big into developing new skills so I’m constantly learning how to do things myself, from auto work, to carpentry, electrical, plumbing, gardening, video/photography, and whatever else I find that piques my interest. I’m not much of a traveler as I find myself never having the time to; however, I really enjoy Phoenix, Arizona. I’ve been there a few times and always find something new to do.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow