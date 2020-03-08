5 Questions with | David Kirk

Name: David Kirk

What were the first games you played and were you any good?

The first games I played were on the Nintendo Entertainment System, primarily Super Mario Brothers and Duckhunter. The first games I played competitively were the Halo games and I was competitive in Halo 2, but then stopped playing due to time constraints.

You originally wanted to become a dentist. What changed your mind?

I had the opportunity to shadow a family friend during the summer of my junior year. It didn’t take long for me to realize I didn’t want to do that for the rest of my life. Something about always having your hands in other people’s mouths and pretending to understand what they’re saying didn’t sound appealing.

What do you find is the biggest misconception about gaming at the collegiate level and what do you do to educate others?