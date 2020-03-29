5 Questions with: Ellie Alexander, Director of Tourism in Pontiac

Name: Ellie Alexander
Position: Director of Tourism for Pontiac
Obviously, the coronavirus has hit everyone hard, and the tourism industry in Pontiac is so important to the community. What does this mean to the economy of Pontiac?
Currently the shelter-in-place law will remain in effect until April 7 which at that point will be roughly three weeks of the museums being closed. With the temporarily closing of our museums and some retail stores, the city will definitely see a decrease in revenue due to the lack of visitors shopping, dining, staying overnight in hotels and fueling their vehicles. Just how much revenue is unclear at this point in time.
The Pontiac community has a lot of pride and loves showing its rich tradition and history through the museums and tourism. What kind of emotional impact has this had?
I can only speak for myself, as without being in the community much I haven’t had the chance to speak to many locals regarding their feelings. For me, the impact has been very sobering. Almost daily we’re seeing group tour cancellations. Many of our group tours are international and senior visitors. This time of year, we typically start seeing an increase in attendance in the museums, as well as more visitors walking around downtown, shopping, dining and enjoying a walking tour of the murals and art cars. That’s simply not the case right now as the streets are pretty much void of people. We’ve all worked very hard to create a great tourism destination for not only travelers, but for our own community to enjoy. We look forward to the time when we can open for business as usual.
Once we get past this, are there events that you have had to postpone that you will try to have in the future?
We have not discussed the cancelling or postponing of any city events at this time. We have a few weeks before any action would need to be taken as we have nothing on the schedule though the month of April.
What kinds of questions are you getting from outside of the community — from prospective visitors who don’t have an understanding of the nature of the virus?
Surprisingly we have not received any questions as I think everyone in the travel/tourism industry is pretty well aware of the situation both domestically and abroad.
What are you doing behind the scenes to prepare for when this is over?
Currently we are participating in as many educational sessions, conference calls and webinars that are available to the tourism industry from the Illinois Office of Tourism, destination marketing organizations and travel industry specialists in hopes to keep ourselves informed of current and anticipated trends. It’s a bit too early to guess how long this pandemic will last, what total impact it will have on our community, and how long it will take for visitor numbers to return to pre-Corona–19 levels. We do know that whenever it’s safe to have the sites and stores back open, we’ll be rolling out the red carpet welcoming everyone back to Pontiac.
