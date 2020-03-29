5 Questions with: Ellie Alexander, Director of Tourism in Pontiac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I can only speak for myself, as without being in the community much I haven’t had the chance to speak to many locals regarding their feelings. For me, the impact has been very sobering. Almost daily we’re seeing group tour cancellations. Many of our group tours are international and senior visitors. This time of year, we typically start seeing an increase in attendance in the museums, as well as more visitors walking around downtown, shopping, dining and enjoying a walking tour of the murals and art cars. That’s simply not the case right now as the streets are pretty much void of people. We’ve all worked very hard to create a great tourism destination for not only travelers, but for our own community to enjoy. We look forward to the time when we can open for business as usual.

Once we get past this, are there events that you have had to postpone that you will try to have in the future?

We have not discussed the cancelling or postponing of any city events at this time. We have a few weeks before any action would need to be taken as we have nothing on the schedule though the month of April.

What kinds of questions are you getting from outside of the community — from prospective visitors who don’t have an understanding of the nature of the virus?