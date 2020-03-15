5 Questions with | John Lumpe

Are there any words of wisdom you have been given that will guide you?

(Of the checkoff dollars in 1991 when the checkoff was new in Ohio): “These are the farmers’ hard-earned dollars, use them wisely.”

How do you define Return on Investment for a project?

In some areas it is easy to define ROI and others it is not. So I will look at Return on Mission. ISA’s mission is to ensure Illinois soy is the highest quality, most dependable, sustainable and competitive in the global marketplace. We will measure the ROI of a project against our mission.

How are you getting started?

I have a 100-day plan. I want to visit with each of the (24) board members and listen. I’m a big visionary area. I don’t like to look back too much, because you can’t change the past but you can learn from it. I want to look to the future. After I was voted in as CEO by the board of directors, they gave me a standing ovation. Doug Schroeder, the chairman of the board, said that has never happened before. I was honored and humbled. I was already going to give 110% now it’s going to be 130%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.