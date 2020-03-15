5 Questions with | John Lumpe

Name: John Lumpe
Occupation: Illinois Soybean Association CEO
John is the new CEO of the Illinois Soybean Association, based in Bloomington.
Where does your interest in soybeans come from? What other ag marketing experience do you have?
I was the executive director for the Ohio Soybean Association, Ohio Soybean Council and the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation. Ohio is the seventh-largest soybean-producing state. I worked there for 15 years starting as a field director and working my way up. On the job, I got to drive a tractor, learn about soybean diseases and biodiesel. It was a lot of fun. I left there to start an ad agency called Farmer, Lumpe, & McClelland LLC (now FLM Harvest) specializing in agriculture. We grew from four to 58 people. Illinois Soybean Association was one of my clients. One of our clients wanted to buy us. That wasn’t the plan, but it was a good time for the three of us to sell.
What are you looking forward to bringing here?
Production research is an interest and I want to introduce the board to some of the soybean “new uses” information from Ohio. I’m a collaborator. I’ve already met with Rodney Weinzierl, the executive director of Illinois Corn Growers Association, to see what we can do together. I am going to meet with the leaders of other commodity groups and the Illinois Farm Bureau. At the end of the day it has to benefit soybean growers.
Are there any words of wisdom you have been given that will guide you?
(Of the checkoff dollars in 1991 when the checkoff was new in Ohio): “These are the farmers’ hard-earned dollars, use them wisely.”
How do you define Return on Investment for a project?
In some areas it is easy to define ROI and others it is not. So I will look at Return on Mission. ISA’s mission is to ensure Illinois soy is the highest quality, most dependable, sustainable and competitive in the global marketplace. We will measure the ROI of a project against our mission.
How are you getting started?
I have a 100-day plan. I want to visit with each of the (24) board members and listen. I’m a big visionary area. I don’t like to look back too much, because you can’t change the past but you can learn from it. I want to look to the future. After I was voted in as CEO by the board of directors, they gave me a standing ovation. Doug Schroeder, the chairman of the board, said that has never happened before. I was honored and humbled. I was already going to give 110% now it’s going to be 130%.