Quiet moments elicit emotion during rally for justice with 250 people in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The 250 people who marched and rallied peacefully Tuesday evening in downtown Bloomington against institutional racism and police violence against African-Americans chanted and spoke loudly.
But perhaps the more powerful moments in the march and rally organized by William Bennett, senior pastor of City of Refuge Ministries, were the quieter ones:
- The eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence representing the time that a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee into the neck of George Floyd, a black man, who died after saying "I can't breathe."
- The mostly soft-spoken words of four young African-Americans who spoke to the crowd even as one admitted he was emotional and another claimed he wasn't strong.
One of the four, Ahmad Williams, 25, of Bloomington, said when he sees that an unarmed black man has been killed, he thinks he could be next.
But Williams said the rallies and marches of the past several days have left him optimistic.
"I've never felt more hopeful that something will change," Williams said.
The march began at City of Refuge Ministries, 401 E. Jefferson St., at 5 p.m. and proceeded to the lawn in front of the McLean County Law and Justice Center, 104 W. Front St., where Bennett and the four young people spoke.
While the march and rally were prompted by the death of Floyd, Bennett said Floyd's death is the latest public example of 400 years of racism in America.
But Bennett told marchers before they began "This is a peaceful protest" and warned anyone who had something else in mind to leave. No one did.
"There will not be violence," Bennett said. "We want our message of injustice and racism to be heard."
"We are not anti-police," he said. "We are not anti-white. We are against racism."
"We are against police brutality," Bennett told The Pantagraph before the march.
"It doesn't stop with the marches, it starts with the marches," he said. "The next thing we need to do is talk with our officials who are empowered. ... We need relationships. It needs to go to policy from here."
Asked about the relations between African-Americans and police in Bloomington-Normal, Bennett said "It depends on who you ask. Everybody has had their own experience. My relationship with (Bloomington) Chief Dan (Donath) has been a great relationship ... however that it not everyone's experience with the Bloomington or Normal police. We need to further the relationship and make sure everybody gets on the same page.
"We understand police need to do their jobs but don't want injustice to happen," he said.
Bloomington police closed intersections so the marchers could walk safely from City of Refuge to the Law and Justice Center and back again.
Along the way, marchers held signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Silence is Violence" and chanted "No justice, no peace" and "I can't breathe."
"I don't condone looting" and violence, Bennett said during the rally. "Stop the looting. Stop the violence."
He added "But I will not condemn my people."
Bennett invited four young African-Americans to speak, saying he wanted the crowd to hear from people whose voices often go unnoticed.
Jeremiah Cox, 18, of Bloomington said when he heard about Floyd's death, "it felt like someone was squeezing my heart."
"Something needs to happen," Cox said. "I do know this. I know God is good. I know this has to change."
A young woman who declined to give her name to The Pantagraph said "Our ancestors didn't go through what they went through for us to be complacent. This can't stop here. This needs to change."
"Violence won't stop them (racists) but our love can stop them," said Justin Turner, 17, of Bloomington.
Williams told The Pantagraph later that he would like to see police reform, all four police officers who were at the scene of Floyd's death to be prosecuted and would like to change the perception that some people have of black people as "thugs."
"I hope for a change so people understand each other better," Williams said.
