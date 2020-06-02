Quiet moments elicit emotion during rally for justice with 250 people in downtown Bloomington

While the march and rally were prompted by the death of Floyd, Bennett said Floyd's death is the latest public example of 400 years of racism in America.

But Bennett told marchers before they began "This is a peaceful protest" and warned anyone who had something else in mind to leave. No one did.

"There will not be violence," Bennett said. "We want our message of injustice and racism to be heard."

"We are not anti-police," he said. "We are not anti-white. We are against racism."

"We are against police brutality," Bennett told The Pantagraph before the march.

"It doesn't stop with the marches, it starts with the marches," he said. "The next thing we need to do is talk with our officials who are empowered. ... We need relationships. It needs to go to policy from here."