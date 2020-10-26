Rain-snow mixture forecast for Central Illinois on Monday

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain mixed with snow in the Bloomington-Normal region on Monday.
Conditions are expected to taper off after 8 p.m. A high of 41 degrees is forecast.
Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 45 degrees are forecast for Tuesday.
More rain is expected Wednesday night and throughout Thursday, giving way to clearer skies into weekend and Halloween.
The weather pattern stretches into the Chicago area. Parts of the central Rockies also are projected to have snow and record cold this week.
The weather service says Central Illinois typically gets its first freeze around the middle of October.
