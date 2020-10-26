Rain-snow mixture forecast for Central Illinois on Monday

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain mixed with snow in the Bloomington-Normal region on Monday.

Conditions are expected to taper off after 8 p.m. A high of 41 degrees is forecast.

Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 45 degrees are forecast for Tuesday.

More rain is expected Wednesday night and throughout Thursday, giving way to clearer skies into weekend and Halloween.

​The weather service says Central Illinois typically gets its first freeze around the middle of October.

