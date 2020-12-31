Reaction to state Sen. Bill Brady's New Year's Eve resignation

BLOOMINGTON — State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, a member of the General Assembly since the early 1990s and a three-time candidate for governor, announced Thursday he would be resigning his seat effective at 11:59 p.m. He did not provide a reason.
"Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois, during my time in office," he wrote in a letter to constituents.
Brady did not respond to an interview request, but his spokesman, Jason Gerwig, said: "It just seemed like the opportune time to step down and stay involved and start looking at what future possibilities might avail themselves should they be out there."
Brady, 59, had served in the Illinois Senate since 2002. He was a state representative from 1993 to 2001 and the Republican candidate for governor in 2010, losing to Democrat Pat Quinn. He lost Republican primary races for governor in 2006 and 2014.
Brady announced last month that he would not seek reelection as Senate minority leader, a post he has held since 2017. The position went to Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.
"I think once a vote occurred for a new leader and he was not selected, then that started a process of just looking at this realistically and it led to this decision today," Gerwig said.
Some personal news. #twill pic.twitter.com/xpkmL9Exts— Bill Brady (@SenBillBrady) December 31, 2020
Brady in the statement said: “When I was elected leader, I said I would not pursue any other elective office during my leadership of the caucus. While my decision not to seek reelection as Senate Republican leader may close this chapter, it by no means is the final word on my desire to serve our state and tackle those challenges.”
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak, said: "I will miss working with Leader Brady. He has proven time and again to be a results-driven lawmaker and leader. While we have our political differences, he always came to the negotiating table looking for common ground and success, not conflict. The people he represented and the caucus he led were well-served by Leader Brady’s approach. I wish Bill the best.”
A Bloomington native, Brady worked in real estate and marketing.
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said he’s known the senator for several years, having served other communities in his district, and “Sen. Brady has always been a strong leader.”
“He’ll be missed at the state level, but I’m sure he will continue to be very active in his hometown of Bloomington,” Gleason added.
Brady's departure comes as lawmakers wrestle with the economic fallout from COVID. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed $711 million in reductions.
Illinois House members are set to reconvene in Springfield on Friday. The Senate may also hold a session in early January.
McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard says while she did not know for certain that Brady would be resigning, she is not surprised by the news.
“I’m thinking that Sen. Brady has made a decision based on future plans that I’m sure will be a benefit to the community, whatever they may be," Beard said. "I’ve been pleased working with him as chair of the party; he’s always been supportive and good to work with and has represented the district well. Did I know for sure that this was coming? No, I did not. But I can’t say that I’m not surprised. He’s always continued to look for ways to better serve the community and his business and family, and I think that’s commendable.”
Beard says the next step is for the five county chairmen who comprise the district to work together to find someone to fill the rest of Brady's term.
"The committee is looking in January to as soon as possible get together and work through the procedure," she said. “I’m sure that we will find a qualified individual to fill this seat.”
Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, met Bill Brady in kindergarten and graduated with him at Central Catholic High School in 1979, but they are not related.
“My initial reaction is, knowing Billy since a very, very young age and growing up together and friendships, I certainly wish him well,” Dan Brady said.
While Sen. Bill Brady has not said what’s next for him, he has hinted at remaining in state government. Rep. Dan Brady could see that happening.
“I certainly know that he has more to offer and believes he has more to offer, I’m sure, where he’s going to direct that energy and his abilities remains to be seen,” Dan Brady said.
When asked if he would be interested in filling Sen. Bill Brady's soon-to-be empty seat, Rep. Dan Brady did not reject the possibility.
"I am honored serving the people the 105th district and serving as deputy Republican leader in the House. There would be many factors and moving parts to consider," Dan Brady said.
Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, thanked Brady "for his years of service" to Illinois and the 44th Senate District.
"He has been an important leader for our region, our state, and the Illinois Senate Republican caucus. I wish him well," Barickman said in a statement.
Gerwig said Bill Brady is committed to advocating for issues facing Illinoisans, "so I think he's keeping all options open and will hope to find a way to continue to serve the people of Illinois."
Robyn Skaggs, of The Pantagraph, contributed to this story.