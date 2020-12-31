Reaction to state Sen. Bill Brady's New Year's Eve resignation

“He’ll be missed at the state level, but I’m sure he will continue to be very active in his hometown of Bloomington,” Gleason added.

Brady's departure comes as lawmakers wrestle with the economic fallout from COVID. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed $711 million in reductions.

Illinois House members are set to reconvene in Springfield on Friday. The Senate may also hold a session in early January.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard says while she did not know for certain that Brady would be resigning, she is not surprised by the news.

“I’m thinking that Sen. Brady has made a decision based on future plans that I’m sure will be a benefit to the community, whatever they may be," Beard said. "I’ve been pleased working with him as chair of the party; he’s always been supportive and good to work with and has represented the district well. Did I know for sure that this was coming? No, I did not. But I can’t say that I’m not surprised. He’s always continued to look for ways to better serve the community and his business and family, and I think that’s commendable.”

Beard says the next step is for the five county chairmen who comprise the district to work together to find someone to fill the rest of Brady's term.