READ THE LIST: Black Lives Matters Blono releases demands to address systemic racism

BLOOMINGTON — Defunding police tops of a list of five demands Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal released Friday in connection with Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
"Dismantling systemic racism isn’t something that can be done in a matter of days, but requires sustained and continued work," the local chapter said on its Facebook page. "We’ve created these demands to guide us and our collective as we continue to fight for justice and equity in Blono."
The organization called on Bloomington, Normal and McLean County leaders to decrease overall policing budgets by 50% by 2023 and to "publicly commit to not offering paid leave for misconduct."
Other demands fell under the following categories: invest in initiatives to ensure the survival and success of black people; police free and anti-racist schools; end profiteering from that incarceration; and expand access to vote.
The local chapter is also hosting a march starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 803 W. Olive St. to the McLean County jail at the McLean County Law & Justice Center. The group will then march back to Wayman for a celebration with live artists, music and food.
For four weeks, people have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The protests and rallies, happening nationwide and globally, have brought a new discussion to the forefront of the conversation: reforming American law enforcement.
There also have been calls to drastically overhaul law enforcement funding and reallocate resources to mental health, social services and other programs, as well as training officers in additional non-lethal techniques.
PHOTOS: Black Lives Matter meets in Miller Park
