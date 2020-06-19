READ THE LIST: Black Lives Matters Blono releases demands to address systemic racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Defunding police tops of a list of five demands Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal released Friday in connection with Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

"Dismantling systemic racism isn’t something that can be done in a matter of days, but requires sustained and continued work," the local chapter said on its Facebook page. "We’ve created these demands to guide us and our collective as we continue to fight for justice and equity in Blono."

The organization called on Bloomington, Normal and McLean County leaders to decrease overall policing budgets by 50% by 2023 and to "publicly commit to not offering paid leave for misconduct."

Other demands fell under the following categories: invest in initiatives to ensure the survival and success of black people; police free and anti-racist schools; end profiteering from that incarceration; and expand access to vote.

See the full list of demands here: