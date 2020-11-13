Record COVID cases in Illinois; another stay-at-home order on the way?

BLOOMINGTON — As the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a new single-day record high for COVID-19 cases in Illinois, the agency director warned that the state could be headed for another stay-at-home order if the current virus surge isn't brought under control.

Meanwhile, the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals said they have capacity to care for an anticipated increase in patients.

IDPH reported on Friday 15,415 new confirmed and probable COVID cases, breaking the single-day record of 12,702 cases reported on Thursday.

"If we want to be able to go out to eat, to finally have that wedding that's been postponed since the spring, to visit family and friends, we need to stay home now to be able to achieve that later," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday. "And the only way we can begin to get back to normal is to reverse the trend to decrease the number of people getting infected every day."

All but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning levels, increasing concern that a new wave of cases may overwhelm hospitals, Ezike said.