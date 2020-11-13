Record COVID cases in Illinois; another stay-at-home order on the way?

BLOOMINGTON — As the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a new single-day record high for COVID-19 cases in Illinois, the agency director warned that the state could be headed for another stay-at-home order if the current virus surge isn't brought under control.
Meanwhile, the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals said they have capacity to care for an anticipated increase in patients.
IDPH reported on Friday 15,415 new confirmed and probable COVID cases, breaking the single-day record of 12,702 cases reported on Thursday.
"If we want to be able to go out to eat, to finally have that wedding that's been postponed since the spring, to visit family and friends, we need to stay home now to be able to achieve that later," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday. "And the only way we can begin to get back to normal is to reverse the trend to decrease the number of people getting infected every day."
All but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning levels, increasing concern that a new wave of cases may overwhelm hospitals, Ezike said.
"The situation we face now is increasingly dangerous for health care workers and hospital systems especially, in every part of our state," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "More Illinoisans are in the hospital battling COVID-19 now than we saw at our highest average in the spring. And, increasingly, we have regions at risk for potential ICU bed shortages and staffing shortages, as our case rates continue to rise."
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that 120 more residents have COVID-19 and that another resident had died of the virus.
McKnight said that, in Bloomington-Normal hospitals, 22% of intensive care beds remain available and 17% of overall beds remain available. She said this is "showing our community we are definitely dealing with a serious situation with COVID."
Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka, and Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, told The Pantagraph that they have experienced an increase in COVID patients this fall but have been able to keep up so far.
"We have seen a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 patients across all of our hospitals, including at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center," Fulton said. "We presently have an adequate number of personnel, protective equipment supplies and health care providers and are confident in our ability to provide needed care."
Kannaday said "Our inpatient volumes have been steadily increasing with numbers a little higher than we expect to see this time of year."
"The local and statewide (COVID) data is very concerning, especially when you consider that number of hospitalizations tend to lag behind high new case numbers," Kannaday said. "With overall case numbers growing in our community, we know that we could be looking at a larger volume of hospitalized patients in the weeks to come."
"We continue to fine-tune our surge plans, which include assessing and preparing for additional needs in facilities, equipment, staffing and supplies," Kannaday said.
If the hospitals fill up, even after enacting their patient surge plans, "alternate care sites are something we have been planning since the beginning" of the pandemic, McKnight said. "We have been talking with our partners since the beginning of the pandemic," she said, declining to name possible alternate care sites.
"We're seeing substantial (COVID) community transmission," including in schools and workplaces, McKnight said. She suggested that people stay home unless they can't work from home and unless they need COVID-19 testing or need to go to the pharmacy and grocery store.
"Help us help our health care workers," she said.
"It doesn't look good," she said of COVID in Central Illinois. "People are losing their lives."
McKnight reported that the 120 additional McLean County residents diagnosed with the virus mean that 968 county residents have tested positive in the past week and 6,216 since March 19.
The deceased was a woman in her 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility. She was the 43rd McLean County resident to die of the virus, McKnight said.
Nine county residents are hospitalized with COVID, 1,353 are isolating at home and 4,811 people have recovered from the virus, McKnight said.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested in the past week and who have tested positive — was 10.6%, a slight decrease from the 10.9% on Thursday. Of more than 115,200 tests of county residents since March, 5.4% have come back positive, McKnight said.
In the past week, 1,378 probable and confirmed COVID cases have been added to McLean County's case count, McKnight said. That's because, beginning on Monday, the health department has included probable as well as confirmed cases in its case count. Previously, the health department just reported confirmed cases.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, IDPH and county health departments are now reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. A confirmed case is verified by lab testing. A probable case means the person has COVID symptoms and is linked to a confirmed case or has a positive antigen (rapid) test, McKnight explained.
Statewide, the 15,415 new cases reported by IDPH brought to 551,957 the number of Illinoisans who have died of COVID since March. Twenty-seven additional deaths also were reported, meaning 10,504 people have died of the virus.
As of Thursday night, 5,362 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 990 in intensive care and 488 on ventilators. All those numbers had increased from Wednesday night.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the previous week was 13.2%, compared with 12.6% on Thursday.
LaSalle County Health Department Public Information Officer Jenny Barrie said "LaSalle County continues to experience a drastic rise in our number of cases."
LaSalle County has had four more COVID-related deaths — a man in his 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 90s — bringing the number of deaths in that county up to 93, Barrie said. She also reported 238 new coronavirus cases.
Tazewell County Health Department reported that county's 68th death, a man in his 80s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.
That health department also reported 256 new COVID cases and said it was working with that county's sheriff's department to manage an outbreak at the Tazewell County jail.
Livingston County reported 95 new cases, including three inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center, and one death, an inmate of the correctional center who was a man in his 60s.
