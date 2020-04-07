Recovered from COVID-19? Here's how you can help in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Illinoisans who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 may have a way to help those hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.
The two organizations that provide blood for transfusions to many hospitals in central and southern Illinois have developed processes to collect convalescent plasma from willing and eligible donors.
The goal is to transfuse plasma into hospitalized patients to lessen their symptoms.
"These donors will have antibodies to help fight COVID-19," said Kirby Winn, manager of public relations for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes Central Illinois Community Blood Center and Community Blood Services of Illinois. "The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, has been used in recent years to treat victims of Ebola, SARS and H1N1 influenza."
MVRBC CEO Mike Parejko said in a statement "While this treatment is not a cure, it might help alleviate the symptoms patients experience with COVID-19. If we can help take a patient off a ventilator or get them out of the hospital, it will help patients return to good health and free up precious resources when they are needed most."
U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 24 announced an initiative to collect plasma from people recovering from coronavirus to treat patients with serious or life-threatening COVID-19 infections.
"The American Red Cross believes this effort is necessary and urgent to enable rapid access to potentially lifesaving care for those seriously ill," Red Cross said in a statement. "Historically, convalescent plasma was used as a treatment when new diseases or infections developed quickly and no treatments or vaccines were available yet."
Red Cross asks potential donors who have fully recovered from confirmed cases of COVID-19 to go to RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid. Prospective donor information would be collected and eligible donors will receive an appointment to donate convalescent plasma at a Red Cross or non-Red Cross collection site.
MVRBC is recruiting potential donors through physician referral, Winn said. Potential donors are asked to contact their physician to make a referral. Physicians wishing to refer patients should use the referral form at www.bloodcenter.org. Potential donors and physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.
Prospective donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been fully recovered for at least 28 days, Winn said. Donors also must meet standard eligibility criteria for blood donation. If determined eligible, donors will be referred to a blood donor center.
Both Red Cross and the MVRBC have said that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood transfusion.
