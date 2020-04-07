Recovered from COVID-19? Here's how you can help in Illinois

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Illinoisans who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 may have a way to help those hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.

The two organizations that provide blood for transfusions to many hospitals in central and southern Illinois have developed processes to collect convalescent plasma from willing and eligible donors.

The goal is to transfuse plasma into hospitalized patients to lessen their symptoms.

"These donors will have antibodies to help fight COVID-19," said Kirby Winn, manager of public relations for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes Central Illinois Community Blood Center and Community Blood Services of Illinois. "The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, has been used in recent years to treat victims of Ebola, SARS and H1N1 influenza."