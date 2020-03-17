Red Cross event, featuring Trace Adkins, postponed because of COVID-19 concerns

BLOOMINGTON — The 27th annual American Red Cross Evening of Stars gala, this year featuring country music icon Trace Adkins, has been postponed because of the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois announced Tuesday afternoon.

Red Cross Regional CEO Lyn Hruska cited concerns regarding COVID-19 and the need to follow guidelines regarding group gatherings issued by government health officials to help slow the spread of the virus.

"We are working with Trace Adkins' representatives to reschedule Evening of Stars," Hruska said. "We are grateful to the Marriott for their help in rescheduling the event and we look forward to announcing a new event date soon."