Red Kettles going up; Salvation Army asks McLean County to 'rescue Christmas'

BLOOMINGTON — Just when you thought nothing was going to be normal about the upcoming holiday season because of COVID-19, The Salvation Army of McLean County on Friday announced the start of its annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

Yes, Red Kettles began going up on Friday at some stores in Bloomington-Normal, with more locations to come later this month. But, in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army did not begin the campaign with its traditional kickoff event.

"This year, our world has faced many hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Maj. Laura Leisher, who is corps officer with her husband, Maj. Dan Leisher, said in a prepared statement. "Hardships that were felt, and continue to be felt, here in McLean County. The Salvation Army has continued to serve those in need during these unprecedented times."