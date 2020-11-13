Red Kettles going up; Salvation Army asks McLean County to 'rescue Christmas'

BLOOMINGTON — Just when you thought nothing was going to be normal about the upcoming holiday season because of COVID-19, The Salvation Army of McLean County on Friday announced the start of its annual Christmas fundraising campaign.
Yes, Red Kettles began going up on Friday at some stores in Bloomington-Normal, with more locations to come later this month. But, in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army did not begin the campaign with its traditional kickoff event.
"This year, our world has faced many hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Maj. Laura Leisher, who is corps officer with her husband, Maj. Dan Leisher, said in a prepared statement. "Hardships that were felt, and continue to be felt, here in McLean County. The Salvation Army has continued to serve those in need during these unprecedented times."
"This holiday season, we are calling on the community to help rescue Christmas," Leisher continued. "The true reason for Christmas is indeed the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. It is because of Him that we seek to meet human need without discrimination and we join our brothers and sisters in celebrating His birth. This year, Christmas season truly is in need of rescuing for those most vulnerable in our community. We want to help lift their burdens and spread the joy that the holidays instill. We hope you'll come along with us to rescue Christmas for those in need."
Lt. Justin Tracy, assistant corps officer, announced the campaign co-chairs, Matt Segobiano and Aaron Erhard, both of the Bloomington Fire Department.
Through Segobiano's leadership over the past 20 years, the fire department has been among the top bell-ringing groups. In the past 10 years alone, Bloomington firefighters have collected more than $50,000 in the kettles.
Tracy announced the campaign goal of $500,000. Salvation Army Director of Development Angie Bubon said the corps hopes to raise $200,000 from the kettles and $300,000 from other sources, such as through mail and online donations.
Last year's campaign set a goal of $520,000 but raised $497,814.52, including $173,613.96 from the kettles and $324,200.56 from mail and online appeals.
The campaign is the largest fundraiser of the year for The Salvation Army, whose services include the Safe Harbor homeless shelter, the food pantry, case management to help people out of poverty, rent and utility assistance, veterans' services and youth programs.
People may donate at the kettles or online at SalArmy.US/BloomingtonKettle or at www.sabloomington.org, Bubon said. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer may go to www.registertoring.com.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
