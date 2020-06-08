Remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal bringing gusts, rain to Central Illinois

LINCOLN – Central Illinois can expect wet and windy weather Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move through the area.
“Primarily rain and some strong winds – those are going to be the impact,” said Matt Barnes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lincoln.
Bloomington and Decatur can expect a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain, he said.
“The heaviest rainfall totals will be located closer to the Mississippi River,” with 1 ½ to 2 inches of rain in western and northwestern Illinois, said Barnes.
“Tuesday looks like a very wet day, … with gusty winds, particularly as the day goes on,” said Barnes.
#Cristobal continues its trek northward well inland from the coast. As it heads northward, heavy, flooding rains can be expected along its path all the way to the Canadian border. We're also watching for the development of tornadoes along the right side of the path. pic.twitter.com/pkFNc0Y0kI— National Weather Service (@NWS) June 8, 2020
Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected Tuesday and 30 to 40 mph gusts on Wednesday, he said.
Although it’s mainly a rain and wind event, Barnes said, “There’s a slight risk of severe storms as well, possibly even small tornadoes. We’ll be keeping an eye on that.”
He said the rain will begin Tuesday morning and continue through midday, easing up in the afternoon, but "the winds will stick around” and scattered showers are possible on Wednesday.
“Once the system moves out of the area, we have a nice stretch of weather coming up. … There will be a change in air mass, bringing much cooler and drier conditions,” including highs in the 70s this weekend, said Barnes.
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana at 5 p.m. Sunday and was downgraded to a tropical depression by Monday morning. It is expected to track up the Mississippi River Valley and into the Great Lakes region by midweek.
“This does occur from time to time. Typically, it’s a little later in the season,” said Barnes, with this kind of system usually seen in August or September.
AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys said the remnants of Cristobal will interact with a cold front moving across the Plains, allowing it to pick up speed.
The interaction between Cristobal and the non-tropical system is one reason for the strong winds across a broad area, according to AccuWeather.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
