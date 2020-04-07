Renner signs executive order to limit gatherings

“We have had 75 calls for service for social distancing,” he told The Pantagraph on Monday. “I have had about 15 to 20 complaints via email/Facebook since the stay-at-home order went into effect.”

Normal’s order went into effect Saturday and Police Chief Rick Bleichner said there have been few issues since.

“Before that, we had several calls about social distancing gatherings and stuff and we have been able to approach those in a positive way and gain compliance,” he said. “Since the order was issued, we haven’t had any situations where we had to take any enforcement action or issue any tickets.”

Officials with the McLean County Health Department say gatherings of 10 or more remains a risk, but can’t confirm if any of the local cases are a result of such gatherings. Officials investigate the source of each case.