Reopening Illinois: What are your plans for Friday and the weekend?

Researchers say what they really want to figure out is something called the infection-fatality rate: Of all the people infected, regardless of whether they were ever tested, how many died?
That calculation would account for people who were not tested because they had no symptoms, or they showed symptoms at a time when they were encouraged not to seek a test if they could tough it out at home.
In Illinois, any person showing symptoms is now encouraged to be tested. Essential workers are also encouraged to get a test even if they don’t have symptoms. But researchers still believe many cases are going unrecorded.
“We’re missing the majority of infections that are occurring in the state,” Cobey said.
Scientists across the world have arrived at various infection-fatality rates after estimating the true number of people infected. Australian researchers whittled those estimates down to 13 that could be synthesized to come up with a universal figure. That figure: 0.75%, or roughly one death for every 133 people infected.
Pritzker alluded to that figure Wednesday in discussing ways that fatality is measured.
But the Australian researchers cautioned that the true rate likely could be anywhere between 0.49% (roughly 1 in 204) to 1.01% (1 in 99).
Even then, experts note, more research needs to be done on how widely this rate varies among different age groups and people with underlying health conditions.
In other words, the true odds of any individual recovering from the virus depend on many factors and are difficult to know.