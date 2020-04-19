You are the owner of this article.
Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected
Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected

News

DOWNS — Tyler Graf, the man missing for a week, apparently drowned in a private pond near his residence in Downs, authorities said Sunday.

"Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Mr. Graf died from drowning," said McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and Coroner Kathy Yoder in a statement released Sunday morning. "There was no evidence of an altercation or assault. Toxicology results are pending. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department."

Graf was reported missing about 5 a.m. April 11 and was pronounced dead after his body was found in a pond Saturday.

Graf, 31, was found in a private pond in the 8000 block of Elm in Downs.

His family said he was last seen around 5 a.m. on April 11 on a trail along a creek near his residence.

A search was conducted by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Emergency Management Agency Search and Rescue Team, MABAS Division 41 Dive Team, Downs Fire Department, as well as others. Several searches of water and land in the surrounding area had been searched this week by law enforcement and volunteers.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police was requested with special sonar equipment to assist in the search. At approximately 4:48 p.m., his body was located. He was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

Tyler Graf

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

