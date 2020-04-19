Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DOWNS — Tyler Graf, the man missing for a week, apparently drowned in a private pond near his residence in Downs, authorities said Sunday.

"Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Mr. Graf died from drowning," said McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and Coroner Kathy Yoder in a statement released Sunday morning. "There was no evidence of an altercation or assault. Toxicology results are pending. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department."

Graf, 31, was found in a private pond in the 8000 block of Elm in Downs.