Respiratory therapist work, shortage highlighted after COVID-19 pandemic

“I can tell you that in the fall of 2021, the group that started — they had more knowledge coming in of what we do and there was an even greater interest,” she said. “They were excited to get started. I fully expect this to continue in the fall — I do anticipate higher numbers than we even saw last year for acceptance.”

Even if enrollment numbers increase, ICC is only one of four schools in downstate Illinois: ICC, Parkland Community College, Southern Illinois University — Carbondale and Kankakee Community College.

Strickland projects employment numbers will grow 19% by 2029. That’s a good thing even beyond the immediate needs of the acutely ill people with COVID-19, she said.

“Respiratory therapists are just giving their entire heart and every ounce of brain power they have to their patients,” Strickland said. “And it’s hard — it’s hard when you lose a patient, let alone two or three a day. And this has just been really hard with over 400,000 Americans lost in the last 10 months.”

The virus "has given the respiratory therapists a chance to shine as this vital healthcare provider and we have been able to demonstrate (that) value,” she said.

"I think that respiratory therapists have demonstrated flexibility and dedication and resourcefulness that will move into the future; the profession was already identified as one of the fast-growing in health care,” she said. “I think this is just going to expand that even more.”

