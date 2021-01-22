Respiratory therapist work, shortage highlighted after COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the severe need in Central Illinois for respiratory therapists, a profession that has taken on added importance as the pandemic enters a recovery phrase.
“If anything good has come out of COVID-19, I hope there is a heightened awareness of the value of respiratory therapy in health care, and there will be a greater awareness of that kind of care as an option,” said Nancy Kuster, manager of cardiopulmonary services for OSF HealthCare.
While not as visible as nurses, respiratory therapists have long played vital roles in hospitals and doctors’ offices. That’s been made even more crucial as thousands of Americans are treated for coronavirus, which affects the lungs and can require a lengthy period to become fully well again.
Shawna Strickland, associate director of the American Association for Respiratory Care in Texas, which represents those in the profession, said it’s projected the demand will be intense.
“We have to consider what’s going to happen with our patients who have survived COVID and how their lung function is going to be affected in the future,” she said. “So respiratory therapists are not only vital for caring for that acutely ill, that critically ill patient right now, but we’re also going to be instrumental in making sure that person goes back to a high quality of life when they’ve recovered and provide them support.”
Therapists who spoke to The Pantagraph said the work is exciting, changes daily and pays well.
In typical times, patients run the gamut from premature infants in neonatal intensive care units to the elderly, and therapists' jobs range from coaching patients through breathing exercises, to helping a person through an asthma attack or dealing directly with trauma in the emergency room.
Now, with COVID, the work related to the pandemic includes running ventilators to creating more negative-pressure rooms, which don’t allow air that might be carrying the virus to escape.
“We had to really change the way we looked at how we treated the patient and also reduced the ... risk and keep patient safety at the forefront of care,” said Kuster, a 30-year health care veteran. “We still had to provide the gold standard of care, but yet we had to do it in a different way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”
‘A shortage that has persisted’
Still, filling the ranks was a challenge even before COVID, said Strickland, who is from downstate Illinois and completed her training at Southern Illinois University — Carbondale.
"I'm not naïve: It's hard to recruit people from outside Illinois to move to rural Illinois," she said. "It's hard to recruit folks inside of Illinois to move, go do their respiratory care education and then come back home to serve their community.”
The pandemic has made it infinitely more complicated.
Parkland Community College's Respiratory Therapy Program Director Midge Seim said that of the clinical affiliates the school works with, each one has at least one to six openings for a respiratory therapist.
“We have had delays in filling positions because there are only so many graduates each year and the demand is greater,” Kuster said, calling it a “shortage that has persisted over the past couple years.”
A spokeswoman for Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal said the system is "fortunate to have already had an amazing team in place before COVID-19 emerged,” but would not comment on staffing level specifics.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon needs two positions filled, said respiratory therapy manager Lexi Caraway.
“That’s the part that can be frustrating: Just when we feel like we finally have a little bit of wiggle room on staffing, we lose a couple,” she said. “We have a pretty small department where I work anyway, so having a couple of full-time openings in the middle of a pandemic can be very challenging.”
To get by, Caraway said, the health care system has a “couple of positions that can flex a little bit more.”
“Almost every single person in our department has worked some overtime this year,” she said. “We have a case manager position and he picked up some hours on the floor. I picked up some hours on the floor just to help cover.”
That kind of work ethic is par for the course among the profession, Strickland said.
“Respiratory therapists have been really good over the years of picking up overtime and working longer hours and those kinds of things,” she said. “Because, to the profession, it’s abhorrent to say, ‘We will not serve this community.’”
But, she said, adding overtime on top of recurring 12-hour shifts is not exactly sustainable. After a while, “people are going to stop working overtime.” The work they’re doing now has an extra layer of trauma added to it, given the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
To help the issue locally, OSF has brought in traveling respiratory therapists — people who are licensed and work with travel agencies to find “hot spots” in which they’ll work temporarily — although they did have positions open that they hoped to fill with a more permanent worker.
Therapists work for an agency and go to where they're most needed for money they might not be able to earn elsewhere, which can lead hospitals in desperate need to pay more for a traveling therapist than they would for a permanent hire.
"There must be a bidding war," said Seim, the Parkland instructor. "There are a number of staff therapists in the area who have 'taken the bait' and are traveling to hot-spot areas for more money."
‘We have had pretty low enrollment’
Strickland, the association official, said there are bright spots, including anecdotal evidence of more people enrolling in certification programs. (The organization is planning a report later this year.)
That would buck a trend at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, which has a respiratory therapy program that sends clinical students into McLean County and surrounding areas.
“Historically, we have had pretty low enrollment,” said Mary Beth Cregger, an adviser for the program. “We try to run about 20 students each fall — that’s the maximum capacity as far as our accreditation allows. When I first started teaching for this program, we were running somewhere between 15 and 18 students.
Cregger said she “couldn’t speak to why that was happening."
“I have actually sought for an increase in enrollment — prior to the pandemic — because the need was so great in the community before the pandemic happened,” she said.
The pandemic put a stop to normal recruiting methods: In-person career fairs and high school student visits, among others. But the virus also worked as a recruitment strategy for the profession, she said.
“I can tell you that in the fall of 2021, the group that started — they had more knowledge coming in of what we do and there was an even greater interest,” she said. “They were excited to get started. I fully expect this to continue in the fall — I do anticipate higher numbers than we even saw last year for acceptance.”
Even if enrollment numbers increase, ICC is only one of four schools in downstate Illinois: ICC, Parkland Community College, Southern Illinois University — Carbondale and Kankakee Community College.
Strickland projects employment numbers will grow 19% by 2029. That’s a good thing even beyond the immediate needs of the acutely ill people with COVID-19, she said.
“Respiratory therapists are just giving their entire heart and every ounce of brain power they have to their patients,” Strickland said. “And it’s hard — it’s hard when you lose a patient, let alone two or three a day. And this has just been really hard with over 400,000 Americans lost in the last 10 months.”
The virus "has given the respiratory therapists a chance to shine as this vital healthcare provider and we have been able to demonstrate (that) value,” she said.
"I think that respiratory therapists have demonstrated flexibility and dedication and resourcefulness that will move into the future; the profession was already identified as one of the fast-growing in health care,” she said. “I think this is just going to expand that even more.”